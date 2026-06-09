Screen time? This 3-kid punk band is bringing back ‘scream time,’ mosh pits, and old-fashioned fun

Angst matters. To preteens and teenagers, the general feeling of dissatisfaction, isolation, and yearning for independence can result in major mood swings, but it’s also part of a critical stage of development. Angst is what we feel when we begin questioning everything, including our place in the world and our own identity. We can’t figure out who we are and how we fit in without it.

Nowhere is angst better explored than in music, but teen angst music has evolved quite a bit since most Millennials and Gen Xers were young in the ’90s and ’00s. Now, there’s plenty of introspective pop, the longing of Taylor Swift, and the insecurity and annoyance of Olivia Rodrigo.

But there’s still something missing for this generation of kids. They need something a little edgier. They need a chance to get away from phones and tablets and yell and scream and crash into one another. And one group of kids is taking things old school to give their peers exactly that.

Pre-teen punk band takes social media by storm

Southern California band No Surrender isn’t your typical band looking for Instagram clout. They’re a three-piece group made up of kids 13 and under, and they specialize in playing early 2000s pop punk.

In one recent video, they perform a distortion-heavy, high energy cover of Sum 41’s “Fat Lip”—to a playground full of moshing children. It’s absolutely epic, and has earned its way to nearly five million views and counting.

“Fat Lip,” of course, is an all-timer punk anthem about rejecting societal norms, not fitting in, and generally raising good-natured hell.

How do Gen Alpha kids start a punk band?

“Our lead singer/bassist goes by Typhoon and he is 13. Our guitarist/vocalist goes by ShredZilla and he is 12. Our drummer goes by Bobby Jonez and he is 9,” one of the boys’ moms tells Upworthy of the boys’ stage names.

Typhoon and Bobby Jonez are actually brothers, and knew they wanted to be in a band together. What they were missing was a guitarist.

“They were introduced to [ShredZilla] through their music school. We decided to do some jam sessions to see if it would be a fit before jumping all in. The plan was to do at least 3 jam sessions, maybe more, before making a decision. About halfway through the first jam session, it was clear that these kids were destined to be best friends and play music together.”

She says within three weeks, they had built and rehearsed a full set list and were ready to play their first gig.

No Surrender is giving older generations optimism in the future

Millennials, in particular, are getting misty eyed at the much-needed return of their favorite childhood anthems. And the sight of kids singing, moshing, and dancing without a device in sight is giving all kinds of hope.

Thousands of commenters have chimed in:

“Let’s heal our kids. This helps their energy levels, it gets frustrations out and allows them to form community with friends! Make kids scene again!”

“I want to speak to their parents just so I can tell them how awesome their kids are.”

“I feel old, but proud. Rock on little dudes. Rock on”

“The talent of these kids is unreal! And what an iconic sight, a lead singer with an orange arm cast and matching cap standing on the speakers and getting into the crowd and the whole band hyping, jumping, having a blast. This is what we need in the world – keep up the awesome work!”

Even MxPx singer Mike Herrera chimed in with a show of support on one video, while Sum 41 themselves wrote: “The kids are gonna be alright”

Younger generations have no lack of creativity. In fact, technology has opened up more possibilities than ever for solo creators to produce incredibly high-quality music from their bedrooms and share it instantly with the masses.

But there’s just something refreshing and nostalgic about a couple of friends rocking instruments in a garage. Bands, in fact, have been called a dying breed, but they’re still necessary, they’re still fun, and the response to No Surrender proves it.