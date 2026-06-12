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Woman praised her male boss for his response to her period woes. Then the guy’s mom chimed in.

Well done, mama.

By

Annie Reneau

woman, period, menstruation, work
Photo credit: @indinotindia/TikTokIndi was hesitant to tell her boss she had a period migraine.

Having your menstrual cycle disrupt your life is not unusual for women, but most of the time, we avoid mentioning it in mixed company. It’s pretty much an unspoken rule that we keep our period woes to ourselves at work, but sometimes the reality hits too hard to ignore.

A woman named Indi was recently hit with that reality, and the response she got at work was a surprise. She shared in a TikTok that she had started her period and got a really bad migraine. She was hesitant to tell her younger male boss, but this was his response:

“He showed me a drawer he has for the team that included Midol, pads and tampons,” she shared. “He said to me, ‘Nothing you say will ever gross me out. Women are people, too. go home and take a hot shower.’”

“Jesus, I know we probably get on each other’s nerves but please protect this man at all costs,” she added.

The boss gets his flowers

People, of course, sang his praises in the comments:

“I would’ve cried in that man’s face and probably make him feel uncomfortable at that point because what do you mean you’re not only sweet and understanding, you’re considerate too?! Lawd 😩”

“The fact that it was Midol and not Tylenol makes my heart warm!”

“The younger professionals are literally changing workplace culture and I LOVE this for them.”

“As an HR professional for 25 years this is IT. Leader nailed it. Simply put, the feeling of belonging drives engagement. Engagement drives happiness and productivity. Sincerely be an inclusive and servant leader and you will kill it and positively impact the lives of people on your team, which should always be a priority anyway.”

After her video went viral, Indi sent it to David, the boss in question, to let him know that people were gushing over him. He doesn’t use social media much, but he wrote a comment: “Hey I’m famous! Also, you never get on my nerves. I love having you on the team! :D”

David also posted his first public TikTok video thanking people for their kind words and saying it was kind of weird to be responding to a viral post about what he thinks is “the bare minimum.” Oh, David, you sweet, sweet man.

Then his mom got her flowers, too

But the whole situation got even better when David’s mom chimed in with, “I did my best, he is a good kid. ❤️ Thanks for shouting him out! Feel better!!”

Naturally, women grabbed the opportunity to praise her, too, for raising David to be the kind of leader he is.

“Sounds like you raised a great man, who’s now a wonderful boss! 🥰 Good job mama!”

“Thank you for your contribution to the world. We need more people like your son. 😭💗”

“Can you give us tips on how to raise one like this? I’m ready to take notes.”

“Raising a boy, PLEASE tell me what you did bc your fella is one a million!”

Naturally, people had two burning questions: 1) Is the company hiring? And 2) Is David single? The answers are yes, they are hiring. The company is located in Michigan, but does not offer remote work. Contact Indi through TikTok if you’re looking for work in Michigan. And 2) No, David is not single. He’s been with his partner since middle school and “loves her somethin’ fierce,” because of course he does.

Kudos to David for his thoughtful leadership, his mom for her stellar parenting, and Indi for being open about a reality that affects a good chunk of the population so we could witness this wholesome exchange in all its glory.

You can follow Indi on TikTok here and you can follow David here.

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