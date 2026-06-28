Woman finds old Rolodex of forgotten New York gems, and it becomes a heartwarming tribute

Thirty-one-year-old Mari Huang had only just moved to New York City when she stumbled upon an estate sale of a woman who lived in the Upper East Side. Being a naturally “nostalgic” person, she decided to go in and see what long-lost treasures awaited.

Amongst the various knick-knacks, Huang found herself a vintage Rolodex for $5, which was filled to the brim with cards of independent retailers, restaurants, niche bookstores, and other former haunts this woman might have frequented.

One thrifty find turned into an incredibly wholesome romp down memory lane

Thinking it’d be the perfect way to explore her new home, and perhaps learn more about this mysterious estate owner in the process, this Ohio native made an impulse buy. And a super wholesome adventure ensued, one that perfectly encapsulated the special kind of magic New York holds.

So far, only two episodes of the “Rolodex Recs” series are out on TikTok (in episode 2, Huang jokingly admits to learning that this “business card holder” isn’t technically a Rolodex at all, but “Business Card Holder Recs” doesn’t have the same punch). But there have already been quite a few gems featured, including:

Tiny Doll House– a whimsical miniature shop where she bought a trinket for her sister

Orwashers– a bakery next door that’s been around since 1916

Fabulous Fanny’s– a glasses shop with the world’s largest collection of vintage eyewear

Kitchen Arts & Letters, Corner Bookstore– two bookstores, one dedicated solely to food-related books, the other famously featured in You’ve Got Mail

La Bomboniera– a wine and espresso bar with “insane” Italian pastries

Of course, many businesses in the Rolodex have not stood the test of time, be it due to gentrification, rent prices, etc. But clearly, quite a few have, and have remained beloved staples in the community.

“Oh my gosh, I’ve been to all these spots. It feels so special to know someone else loved them as much as I do,” wrote one viewer.

With each new find, Huang began painting a picture of this woman, whom Huang nicknamed “Peach,” according to The New York Post.

Peach died in 2024 at 79, but possessed “amazing taste,” Huang gushed, and lived a “really cool” life enriched by style and culture. Not only did she collect cards from businesses, but local artists as well, including Broadway actresses, opera singers, musicians, and vintage jewelry experts.

And it wasn’t just keepsakes that Peach meticulously curated. She also kept gratitude lists, one rather cheeky addition being “air to breathe, water to drink and swim in, money I have to give, family and sex.”

Folks who’ve tuned into the adventure have dubbed it a “wonderful way to commemorate” Peach, despite having never actually known her.

“This is making me emotional…this was someone’s life. You are in their footsteps… I’m gonna cry,” read one heartfelt comment.

Huang tells Upworthy that she’s glad people found the series equally as “magical” as she did, noting that there’s something undeniably “special to walk in a stranger’s steps and see the city” through their eyes.” Hunga shows off her lemon zest cake at La Bomboniera. TikTok

Through this delightful series, Huang has not only learned about this person she now calls a “kindred spirit,” or about the charm of New York, but about the “importance of human connection.”

“It’s been special to see how community-focused a lot of her spots are,” Huang shared. “People who have been coming to the spots for years and are chatting about their families and lives. I think it taught me to take my AirPods out when I’m shopping and talk to people!”

Tune in for more Rolodex finds by following Huang on TikTok. wjk