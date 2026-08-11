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Mark Twain’s timeless advice on how to become a critical thinker is still wise over 100 years later

Twain explained the simple way to improve critical thinking.

By

Emily Shiffer

By

Upworthy Staff

mark twain, mark twain quote, mark twain quotes, thinking, critical thinking
Photo credit: Canva/WikipediaMark Twain shared his advice on critical thinking.

Mark Twain is one of the most celebrated authors in American history. Throughout his long career as a writer and lecturer, he instilled his wisdom about life to others through masterpieces (such as The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer) and journal entries alike.

Twain, born Samuel Langhorne Clemens in 1835, consistently put down thoughts and ideas to paper that continue to inspire people today, decades after his death in 1910. His quotes encourage people to steep and mull ideas over in their minds, a skill necessary for critical thinking.

Twain’s works challenged readers to become critical thinkers, and one famous Mark Twain quote on critical thinking remains particularly relevant.

What is critical thinking?

Merriam-Webster defines critical thinking as “the act or practice of thinking critically (as by applying reason and questioning assumptions) in order to solve problems, evaluate information, discern biases, etc.”

It also notes an additional example from First Amendment expert Greg Lukianoff and social psychologist Jonathan Haidt: “Today, what we call the Socratic method is a way of teaching that fosters critical thinking, in part by encouraging students to question their own unexamined beliefs, as well as the received wisdom of those around them.”

The root of critical thinking is to analyze ideas and opinions, taking nothing at face value. It’s something Twain lived out in his own life.

“Mark Twain was not afraid to reject values he had once accepted, and he thought long and hard about how these transformations happened—or failed to happen,” said Stanford Magazine writer Shelley Fisher Fishkin in 2007.

Mark Twain’s advice on critical thinking

According to Twain, this is how one becomes a critical thinker:

“Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.”

This quote is cited in Mark Twain’s Notebooks and Journals, Volume II: 1877-1883. According to the University of California Press, it is a conglomeration of 12 of Twain’s notebooks from 1877-1883.

During this time, he documented three milestone trips he took that deeply impacted him: one to Bermuda, an extended tour of Europe, and his return to his roots on the Mississippi River. 

For Twain, this quote challenges people to dig deeper about their convictions and popular opinion. While he does not convey a negative connotation towards mainstream (the majority) thinking, he encourages people to use critical thinking through quiet contemplation.

In his essay titled “Corn-Pone Opinions,” Twain once again challenged conformity. In the essay, Twain “argues that people generally conform their opinions to those held by the majority in their community rather than thinking independently people’s opinions,” per Scribd.

How to become a critical thinker

Critical thinking is a practice, and Steve Pearlman, Ph.D., founder of the Critical Thinking Institute, shared his insights in a 2025 Tedx Talk on four steps to help you become a stronger critical thinker.

“You cannot engage in problem solving at all without making a detailed observation of factors that might matter to the problem, formulating a correct and complex, insightful question about that problem, weighing out different pieces of information as they relate and impact your conclusion to that problem, and ultimately drawing a complex conclusion,” he says.

1. Analyze and observe

The first step of critical thinking is not an action at all, but a posture: to analyze and observe what a person sees, hears, and is presented with, according to Pearlman.

2. Question and clarify

Rather than making assumptions, Pearlman notes the next step is to ask questions and look for clarity. It’s important to pay attention to any biases or opinions.

3. Evaluate and examine the evidence

Next, take a deeper look at evidence and variables. What represented facts can be supported (or not)? Compare, examine and question evidence, notes Pearlman.

4. Consider alternatives and draw conclusions

Finally, come to a conclusion. But in that process, he adds that it’s key to weigh alternatives (other possible explanations or viewpoints), using reason-based judgement to come to a decision.

Twain’s real point still stands today

At the end of the day, Twain’s advice was never about assuming the crowd is wrong. It was about making sure you actually checked, rather than drifting along because agreeing felt easier than thinking. That small pause, the willingness to reflect before you fall in line, is really the whole practice of critical thinking in miniature.

This article originally appeared in April. It has been updated.

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