A Memphis restaurant banned all customers under 30 and locals are cheering the decision

Restaurants frequently update their policies regarding dress codes or reservation rules to improve the dining experience for their guests. A bar and lounge in southeastern Memphis has taken crowd control a step further by banning anyone in their twenties from entering the building.

For several years, Prive welcomed patrons 21 and older. According to a report by WHBQ-TV, the establishment recently posted a new notice on its front doors raising the minimum entry age to 30, a policy that went into effect on August 1.

“To enhance our dining experience, entry is restricted to guests 30 years of age and older. Please have a valid government-issued ID available upon arrival. We appreciate your cooperation,” the notice reads.

Private restaurants in Tennessee are legally permitted to set unique age restrictions as long as the rules are applied consistently to all guests. While Prive’s ownership did not explicitly state the specific catalyst for the new policy, regular customers quickly pointed to the location’s recent history of safety issues.

WHBQ-TV reported that the Memphis Police Department recorded at least 13 incidents involving the establishment over the past year. In 2023, a notable incident at the venue left two people dead.

Local patrons have expressed relief over the age increase, hoping the restriction will cultivate a safer environment.

“The older crowd, they’re kind of laid back, they’re chill. They’re not with all the riff-raff, so it’ll be kind of good,” Lakesha Bennett said.

The connection between younger crowds and nightlife violence is well documented.

According to a study published in Alcohol Research & Health, severe instances of bar violence are disproportionately tied to younger demographics, particularly college-aged patrons. A separate 2006 study by researchers at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, highlighted by the University of Toronto magazine, sent observers into 118 drinking establishments over 25 weekend nights and recorded at least one aggressive brawl in about 40 percent of the observational visits.

By raising the entry age to 30, Prive is attempting to age out the demographic statistically most likely to engage in nightlife altercations and secure a peaceful dining room for its older clientele.