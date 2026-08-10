Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Vintage ‘anti-skinny’ ads from the 1930s and 50s show how drastically beauty standards change

“Good news for thousands of girls who have no sex appeal!”

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

History, Beauty Standards, Vintage Ads, Culture, Women's Health
Photo credit: @Electrical-Aspect-13 via RedditA weight loss newspaper advertisement from the 1950s.

Beauty standards are historically volatile. While modern advertising often centers on weight loss, the 1930s through the 1950s presented a completely different physical ideal. During the mid-20th century, the advertising industry aggressively pushed weight gain for women, framing thinness as a social defect and a direct threat to a woman’s romantic prospects.

On Reddit, a recently resurfaced collection of print advertisements from that era illustrates this intense social pressure. The campaigns utilized blatant shame tactics to sell dietary supplements.

History, Beauty Standards, Vintage Ads, Culture, Women's Health
A weight loss newspaper advertisement from the 1950s. Photo credit: @Electrical-Aspect-13 via Reddit.

“Good news for thousands of girls who have no sex appeal!”

One advertisement for ironized yeast tablets announced, “Good news for thousands of girls who have no sex appeal!” The illustration depicted a slim woman at the beach being mocked by two men who declared, “No sex appeal to that beanpole. Let’s vamoose!” The advertisement offered the yeast tablets as a rapid solution. In a later panel, the woman reappears with new curves and earns the title “queen of the beach” from an admirer.

Other campaigns adopted a highly dramatic tone to manufacture insecurity. One featured a frustrated woman complaining, “Men hate the sight of me. I’m so skinny.” After taking the ironized yeast supplement, a man compliments her physical transformation by saying, “You’re gorgeous since you’ve gained weight!”

History, Beauty Standards, Vintage Ads, Culture, Women's Health
A weight loss newspaper advertisement from the 1950s. Photo credit: @Electrical-Aspect-13 via Reddit.

Arbitrary beauty standards

Brands like Wate-On promised to “bring out your natural curves” and claimed that women could easily add 10 to 20 pounds to their frames. The marketing copy was relentlessly blunt. One ad asked readers, “How do you look in your bathing suit?” Another stated clearly, “Skinny girls don’t have oomph!” The campaigns occasionally targeted male insecurities as well, employing slogans that warned, “Skinny men are not attractive either.”

To drive the point home, the advertisements frequently included fictional dialogues designed to highlight the supposed social stigma of being underweight, such as one panel where a man says, “Let’s beat it. Here comes that skinny dame!”

History, Beauty Standards, Vintage Ads, Culture, Women's Health
A weight loss newspaper advertisement from the 1950s. Photo credit: @Electrical-Aspect-13 via Reddit.

The resurgence of these images provides a stark visual record of how corporate marketing dictates physical ideals. By looking back at what was shamed and what was celebrated in previous decades, it becomes clear how arbitrary manufactured beauty standards truly are.

History, Beauty Standards, Vintage Ads, Culture, Women's Health
A weight loss newspaper advertisement from the 1950s. Photo credit: @Electrical-Aspect-13 via Reddit.
Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

talking to seld, woman talking, woman on couch, brown hair woman, striped shirt
People Skills

People who think out loud have a distinct advantage when it comes to making smart decisions

News, Culture, Restaurants, Safety, Local News
Culture

A Memphis restaurant banned all customers under 30 and locals are cheering the decision

woman, laptop, coffee shop, working, smiling woman
Innovation

Why working in a coffee shop, instead of at home, boosts your productivity and creativity

kids, school, walking, walkability, walkable communities, cars, pedestrians, auto lobby, youtube, parents, anxious generation
Parenting

Man tries to walk 1 mile to school and immediately finds out why parents don’t let kids do it

kids learning, Mister Rogers, communication, Freddish
Communication

Mister Rogers’ strict ‘9 rules for talking to children’ were the secret to his brilliance

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
child, crying, tantrum
Parenting

The newest parenting hack to stop tantrums instantly? Yelling ‘Jessica.’

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff
stepdad, blended family, parenting, fatherhood, viral video
Modern Families

A little girl’s classmate asked who the man picking her up was. Her two-word answer made him emotional for the rest of the day.

Tim Mercer & Upworthy Staff
boring, habits, self, improvement, simple
Science

14 boring habits that can quietly rebuild your life, according to science

Kat Hong & Upworthy Staff
kindness, airports, hospice, Gen Z, viral
Wholesome

A Gen Z passenger demanded his delayed flight take off immediately. When the gate agent heard why, he bought the man a ticket on a different airline.

Adam Albright-Hanna & Upworthy Staff