She got fired from her bank job on the way home, sat on the train, said a prayer. Her phone rang 15 seconds later.

She had just been let go from her job as a bank teller. The mistake was an $800 error she couldn’t fix, and when she came back to work her manager told her she was done. She got on the train home feeling “so sad,” as she put it, and cried.

Then, instead of sitting with the loss, she prayed. Not a prayer asking for something, but one offering thanks. “God, thank you so much for allowing me to have this job for so long,” she said quietly. She put on a worship song.

Fifteen seconds later, her phone rang. A woman looks at her cell phone. Photo credit: Canva

Her kindness followed her out the door

The man on the other end had a cheerful voice. His sister, he explained, had worked with her at the bank and spoken highly of her, perticularly her kindness and her service. Based on that, he thought she’d be a good fit for his company. She got the job that same day.

The woman, who shares the story on TikTok under the handle @ashp_tv, posted about it in March and it spread quickly. The timing is the part that gets people because it’s not just that something good followed something hard, but how fast it happened, and that the call came specifically because someone had noticed how she’d treated people at the job she’d just lost.

“All you need is faith,” she said. Whether you take that literally or as shorthand for something more like trust and openness, the story holds up either way.

Sometimes the timing says it all

At the end of the day, what makes this story stick isn’t just that something good followed something hard, it’s how little time passed in between. She didn’t have a chance to spiral, to job hunt, to wonder if she’d made the right call by choosing gratitude over bitterness in that moment. The phone was already ringing. And the call came specifically because of how she’d treated people at the job she’d just lost, proof that the way you show up, even when no one’s watching closely, tends to follow you further than you’d expect.

Whether you read this as faith, coincidence, or just good karma catching up fast, the lesson underneath it holds up either way: kindness rarely goes unnoticed, even when it feels like it does.

For more lifestyle content follow @ashp_tv on TikTok.

This article originally appeared in April. It has been updated.