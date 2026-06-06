Wildlife researchers discover tigers doing something we previously thought went against their very nature

We’ve been told since the dawn of time that tigers are fiercely solitary creatures. But recent wildlife footage completely challenges that notion…and in the most adorable way, to boot.

By the grace of Mother Nature herself, wildlife researchers from the two-part BBC Earth documentary Tiger Island were able to capture two tiger mothers “babysitting” each other’s cubs.

Perhaps a tiger can change its strips

Drone footage first showed mother tiger Goma resting with her two cubs, when they were joined by another cub, and another, and another. Pretty soon, they all formed one giant rust-colored cuddle puddle.

The last three cubs in question didn’t belong to Goma, but to another tiger named Jugini, who was taking the alone time to nourish herself. Normally, tigers avoid one another unless they absolutely have to, so looking after one another’s cubs is a remarkable thing to witness, let alone catch on film.

And while the reason for this uncharacteristic behaviour remains a mystery, the team believes Goma and Jugini decided to share parenting duties in response to the threat posed by males. Looks like “mommunes” are trending in the natural world as well.

Beyond being undeniably cute, the footage offers researchers (and in turn, all of us) a valuable glimpse into a side of tiger life that is rarely observed. Because these animals spend so much time alone and often inhabit remote landscapes, even long-term studies can leave questions unanswered. Moments like this help us build a more complete picture of how tigers authentically act in their own environment.

And at the risk of being anthropocentric, moments like this do remind us that even amongst apex predators, there is allowance for collaboration and vulnerability.

Researchers could hardly believe what they were seeing

Almost as enjoyable as seeing this incredible, unprecedented phenomena is seeing the researchers go absolutely giddy.

They don’t share cubs, they don’t share parenting duties,” said Wildlife Biologist and Tiger Island host

Dan O’Neill incredulously.

“This is NOT what it says in the textbooks,” echoed cinematographer Max Hug Williams.

Another tiger once rewrote the parenting playbook

Back in 2006, another tiger seemed to go against the grain by becoming a single dad.

Even though male tigers are known to be aggressive toward young and are rarely involved in raising cubs, T-25, a Royal Bengal Tiger in India’s Ranthambore National Park, famously took in two orphaned tiger cubs when their mother died, protecting and raising them until they were old enough to fend for themselves—an incredibly rare feat of fatherhood in the wild.

While T-25’s story involved a father stepping into an unexpected role, and Goma and Jugini’s story centers on cooperative motherhood, both examples highlight something researchers continue to discover about wildlife: animal behavior can be far more flexible than field guides suggest. Even among some of the most studied predators on Earth, there are still moments that leave experts and animal enthusiasts alike astonished.

As O’Neill put it, “You just don’t imagine that there are things to learn still about the most iconic animal on the planet. But there is. There is.”