A flight attendant with 11 years in the air says she’ll never wear shorts on a plane

Charity Moore has spent 11 years as a flight attendant, which is long enough to have seen what happens on airplane seats when nobody’s watching. As a result, she has one firm rule for her own travel wardrobe, and it isn’t about looking put-together: she will not wear shorts on a plane, and she’d prefer you didn’t either.

Moore, who posts as @charityofsunshine and was a 2025 Survivor contestant, laid it out in a TikTok that’s been viewed millions of times. To be clear up front, this is her advice, not an airline rule. No major U.S. carrier bans shorts. It’s just the earned opinion of someone who’s seen the seats up close. “I am letting you know from a flight attendant, the amount of things I have seen on the seat,” she said. “Wear pants. Shorts, skirts, dresses? Absolutely not. Wear full pants.”

@charityofsunshine These are a few things you should be doing on an airplane when you travel that you probably (and by probably I mean absolutely) should be doing from your flight attendant. I do ALL of these things when I travel in my own time. Shoes, pants, wiping then seatbelt and bringing my own food. All a MUST. Enjoy the travelers and safe flaying. Maybe I’ll see ya up there. #travelhacksandtips #traveltip #flightattendant ♬ Idyllic jazz bossa nova with piano and guitar(1298871) – TAKANORI ONDA

Firsthand knowledge

Her reasoning is that a quick turnaround between flights doesn’t leave time for the deep clean most passengers imagine. Seats and seatbelts, she says, accumulate sweat, spills, and worse over the course of a day, and no amount of surface wipe-down gets a seat back to sanitary between every leg. She’s blunt about the range of what she’s encountered, including passengers who’ve bled through onto upholstery. Her takeaway is simply that you shouldn’t let your bare skin be the thing that discovers what’s on the seat.

She’s not a lone voice on this. Flight attendant Tommy Cimato (@tommycimato) has given the same tip, framing it in plain terms: “You never know how clean it’s going to be, so if you have pants, you’re going to have less germs.”

It’s a safety thing, too

The hygiene case isn’t the only one. According to The Mirror, a former Emirates flight attendant who posts as Drake pointed out that shorts are a liability in an actual emergency. Evacuation slides are built to get you down fast, and that speed comes with friction. “This stuff is designed to get you down as fast as possible, and it burns,” he explained, noting that passengers are told to keep their hands on top of their thighs on the way down, because skin dragged against the slide can get burned. Bare legs in shorts are exposed to the same friction. It’s a rare scenario, but if it happens, fabric between you and the slide is doing real work.

Not everyone was sold, however, and the most common comeback is a fair one. “You know what’d be great?” one viewer wrote. “If the airlines would clean the planes.” It’s true. In an ideal world, the seats would be spotless and what you wear wouldn’t matter. Moore’s point is just that she’s seen the world that actually exists at 35,000 feet, and she’s dressing for that one. Pants every time.

You can follow Charity Moore (@charityofsunshine) on TikTok for more lifestyle and travel content.