Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Most people value authenticity. But being authentic doesn’t mean what some people think.

Authenticity doesn’t mean being “real” all the time.

By

Annie Reneau

authentic, authenticity, honesty
Photo credit: CanvaWhat does it mean to be authentic?

If you ask a group of people what qualities they admire in a person, authenticity will often top the list. We tend to like people who know who they are and aren’t afraid to share it. We like people who are their truest selves.

But there seems to be some confusion about what authenticity—or being authentic, or one’s truest self—actually means. According to neuropsychologist Theo Tsaousides, authenticity is often conflated with honesty, consistency, or “being real,” but that’s not what it is.

Confusing authenticity with impulsivity

rude, movie theater, authenticity
Being rude isn’t the same as being authentic—unless you genuinely value rudeness. Photo credit: Canva

Saying or doing whatever comes into our heads might be described as being “real” or “honest.” A person who shares an unnecessary, unkind criticism might say, “I’m just being real.” Someone who says the first thing that comes to mind without considering how it comes across might say, “I’m just being honest.” But does that mean we’re being authentic—especially if we don’t use any kind of conscious filter before expressing ourselves?

The kind of realness and honesty that often gets conflated with authenticity is really just impulsivity. When people share their raw thoughts or feelings without any conscious intention, they aren’t necessarily being authentic. They’re being impulsive in a way that may not actually reflect their true selves. And when impulsive rudeness, cruelty, or offensiveness gets excused as “authenticity,” the meaning of the term gets lost.

Refining our definition of authenticity

Being your true, authentic self doesn’t mean acting on whatever comes to mind in the moment. Here’s how Tsaousides defines authenticity:

“Authenticity is acting in accordance with one’s true self, and being authentic means behaving in congruence with one’s values, beliefs, motives, and personality dispositions.”

As Tsaousides explains, what our “true self” means is up for debate. But if we use his definition of authenticity, being authentic can’t simply mean letting our current thoughts and feelings burst out, motivated by whatever’s happening in the moment. It also means aligning our words and actions with our deeply held values and beliefs. If those things don’t align, can we really say we’re being authentic?

For instance, if I value patience and believe in being patient with other people’s mistakes, losing my cool with my kid or a coworker in a moment of frustration isn’t really my authentic self. I may be expressing a real feeling in the moment, but my truest self isn’t what’s showing up. Who we are in any given moment isn’t necessarily reflective of our authentic selves—of who we are at our core.

Using authenticity as an excuse for bad behavior

It seems that the modern push for authenticity sometimes excuses behavior that is anything but authentic. We all have initial thoughts, feelings, and urges that may or may not reflect our true selves. And while it may feel authentic in the moment to express them, doing so without conscious thought—or without filtering them through our values and beliefs—doesn’t make us genuine.

As psychology professor Michael F. Steger writes for Greater Good:

“Authenticity does not sit alone in isolation. It is not a blanket encouragement for people to uncork the inner urges that society, politeness, or human decency suggest we keep bottled up. Authenticity is accessing and enacting our true self, but it also is the way we test, refine, and improve our true self as members of cooperative groups.”

The way I see it, authenticity is not the instant expression of every impulse we have, but rather the conscious processing of our thoughts and actions through the filter of our values and beliefs.

Authenticity as a path of growth in which we hone our truest self

Of course, few, if any, of us are always successful at being our truest selves—and hopefully, those selves are always growing and evolving. Who we are may also differ depending on where we are and who we’re with. Different relationships can reveal different parts of us. Certain circumstances may challenge our values and beliefs, so what authenticity looks like in a given moment may not always be clear.

Tsaousides says authenticity doesn’t require consistency. How we show up can vary considerably. That doesn’t automatically mean we’re being inauthentic. Trying too hard may come across as inauthentic, but authenticity does require some effort to align our outward expressions with who we’re striving to be internally. Without that effort, we’re simply expressing momentary impulses. That may be “real,” but it’s not authentic.

Humans are complicated, and none of this is cut and dried. But examining and refining our definition of authenticity feels important when it’s a trait so many of us value in ourselves and others.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

A man in gym clothes lies on a yoga mat with a pillow under his head and appears to be sleeping
Life Hacks

People shared their secret for exercising when they don’t feel like it. Four ‘tricks’ dominated.

barista, coffee shop, making coffee, pulling espresso, part-time work
Skills

An American got hired as a part-time barista in Germany. The job benefits blew her mind.

marie tharp, marie tharp scientist. continental drift theory, women in stem, women's history, scientific discoveries
Science

Her groundbreaking sea floor discovery was dismissed as ‘girl talk.’ But science proved her right.

Matter Neuroscience, payphone experiment, Texas, California, Abilene, San Francisco, humanity
Politics

A ‘social experiment’ lets people from Texas and San Francisco randomly connect on a payphone

heat, heating, heating tips, frugal heating tips, money saving heat tips, heat tips during winter
Life Hacks

A single mom from Michigan shared 5 frugal tips for keeping her home warm during brutal winters

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
compliments, psychology, conversation tips, communication, communication tips
Education

Psychologist explains why praising people’s efforts instead of their results leads to better outcomes

Erik Barnes & Upworthy Staff
shhh, quiet, zip it, mouth closed, say nothing, be quiet
Communication

A simple neuroscience brain trick to stay quiet instead of saying impulsive things you’ll regret

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
Man, glasses, thank-you-note, pen, happy
People Skills

Research shows one simple action can change someone’s entire perception of you

Patrick Hamilton
tai chi, zhan zhuang, standing, meditation, standing meditation, health, wellness, mindfulness, ancient practices, china, ancient china
Health

7,000-year-old Chinese practice of ‘just standing there’ looks easy. It’s not.

Evan Porter