Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

An American got hired as a part-time barista in Germany. The job benefits blew her mind.

Weekly working hours: 20. Annual paid vacation days: 36.

By

Annie Reneau

barista, coffee shop, making coffee, pulling espresso, part-time work
Photo credit: CanvaA part-time barista job comes with big benefits in Germany.

If you’ve never left your home country, it’s easy to assume certain things are “normal” when they’re actually abnormal elsewhere. As an American living in Germany points out, that normalization can sometimes blind us to how problematic some norms actually are.

A woman named Lanna shared that she left the United States two-and-a-half years ago and is now living in Germany. She recently got a job as a part-time barista to make some extra cash. The experience, even before she has started the job, has “broken” her—but “in a good way.”

Per her residence permit, Lanna cannot work more than 20 hours per week. Rather than a traditional interview, the employer had her come in for a “try-out day.” At the end of it, she was surprised when the boss asked how she felt about being hired. The business seemed more concerned with how she felt about the job than with how they felt about her.

Then, when it came time to do onboarding paperwork, she was first asked about taking her vacation time. In the U.S., part-time work very rarely comes with paid time off at all. In Germany, Lanna will receive 36 days of paid vacation, even while working part-time.

Not only that, she also found that inclusion in the German public health care system as a part-time employee was not just possible, but required. For 80 euros a month, she can see any doctor with availability for free or nearly free. It is also required to visit the dentist twice a year, with the visits covered by the public system. Lanna says she hasn’t been to the dentist in years.

She checked with her German friends to make sure she was reading the paperwork correctly, since it was all so different from her experience back home. Not only did they confirm her understanding, but they were also surprised by her surprise. This was their normal. For Lanna, it was so abnormal that she didn’t even think to research it beforehand.

barista, making coffee, espresso, latte, part-time job
Barista pulling coffee | Photo credit: Canva

“We don’t even have a public healthcare system like this, and a 20-hour-a-week barista gig would never give you social safety nets from it,” Lanna said. “Why would I have expected that?”

She added her perspective on how it feels to struggle in the U.S.:

“People who are not American will never understand that America, systemically, is so harsh and unforgiving and just cruel, that…if you’re poor, if you’re not wealthy, then it socializes you into having just an overall pessimistic mindset or having expectations that everything will be so difficult and/or impossible, that you should set your standards super, super, super low, like in hell, so that you can be easier to exploit.”

Lanna also talked about the nervous system dysregulation that comes with the fear of ending up on the street after a few bad months. She shared that she knows women in abusive relationships who feel they cannot leave their partners because they rely on them for health insurance. She also described people working two or three jobs and still worrying about making ends meet for their families.

barista, making coffee, pulling espresso, latte, part-time work
Part-time work in the U.S. rarely comes with benefits | Photo credit: Canva

“I can’t believe how easy it was for me to obtain the essential care that every human being needs and deserves just by serving a little bit of coffee,” she said. “Of course, you can read and research about other countries as much as possible, but there’s some things that you don’t fully understand until you leave the United States.”

Naturally, comparing two different countries with different histories, populations, demographics, economic systems, and geographic realities will never be an apples-to-apples comparison. But there are some essentials that people living in a wealthy nation should be able to count on. One is that if you are working, you should be able to take time off without worrying about your paycheck. Another is that affording basic health care should not be an overriding concern that inhibits your ability to live your life without fear of financial ruin.

Whatever responsibility U.S. employers bear on these fronts, they are also working within a system that doesn’t make it easy to offer employees these kinds of “benefits.” Health insurance is expensive for employers as well as employees, and it is hard for small businesses to survive in a competitive system that prioritizes profits over people.

There may not be a simple, overnight fix for these issues in the U.S., but it is good to see what’s possible when a system sees people as humans first.

You can see more from Lanna on TikTok.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

A man in gym clothes lies on a yoga mat with a pillow under his head and appears to be sleeping
Life Hacks

People shared their secret for exercising when they don’t feel like it. Four ‘tricks’ dominated.

marie tharp, marie tharp scientist. continental drift theory, women in stem, women's history, scientific discoveries
Science

Her groundbreaking sea floor discovery was dismissed as ‘girl talk.’ But science proved her right.

Matter Neuroscience, payphone experiment, Texas, California, Abilene, San Francisco, humanity
Politics

A ‘social experiment’ lets people from Texas and San Francisco randomly connect on a payphone

heat, heating, heating tips, frugal heating tips, money saving heat tips, heat tips during winter
Life Hacks

A single mom from Michigan shared 5 frugal tips for keeping her home warm during brutal winters

compliments, psychology, conversation tips, communication, communication tips
Education

Psychologist explains why praising people’s efforts instead of their results leads to better outcomes

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
shhh, quiet, zip it, mouth closed, say nothing, be quiet
Communication

A simple neuroscience brain trick to stay quiet instead of saying impulsive things you’ll regret

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
Man, glasses, thank-you-note, pen, happy
People Skills

Research shows one simple action can change someone’s entire perception of you

Patrick Hamilton
tai chi, zhan zhuang, standing, meditation, standing meditation, health, wellness, mindfulness, ancient practices, china, ancient china
Health

7,000-year-old Chinese practice of ‘just standing there’ looks easy. It’s not.

Evan Porter
Pop Culture

27 English words people have a hard time enunciating properly, even native speakers

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff