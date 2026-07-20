Research shows one simple action can change someone’s entire perception of you

We all enjoy a good pat on the back. Whether it’s letting your kid know how proud you are when they do well at school or telling your partner how much you enjoyed a meal they prepared, appreciation of a job well done is immensely satisfying. And yet, translating gratitude into the written word has become something of a lost art. So what’s holding us back from sending a sincere thank-you note?

If writing thank-you notes by hand sounds a little too quaint in the era of text messages and Slack pings, recent studies show that written expressions of gratitude have the remarkable power to transform both your relationships and your reputation.



Plus, your mother will be thrilled!

The awkwardness gap we create in our own minds

A small gesture can go a long way, so why don’t we send thank-you notes to the people in our lives more often? According to a study by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, we often hold ourselves back because we’re afraid of saying the wrong thing.

Researchers Amit Kumar and Nicholas Epley asked participants to write letters of appreciation before surveying both the senders and recipients. The results revealed a striking “awkwardness gap”:

Overestimating the discomfort: Senders consistently worried that expressing their genuine feelings would feel forced, “cheesy,” or socially uncomfortable.

Minimizing the joy: Senders also drastically underestimated how happy, touched, and surprised recipients would be.

Focusing on the wrong things: Senders often struggled to find the “perfect, eloquent words,” and that held them back. Meanwhile, recipients didn’t care about perfect wording or impeccable prose; they simply appreciated the intent behind the gesture.

Fears about how the notes were written or how they would be received “may be a barrier to expressing gratitude more,” Kumar noted.

How gratitude transforms everyday connections

The simple act of writing a thank-you note doesn’t just make the recipient feel good—it can completely reshape how they perceive the sender. In another study published by the American Psychological Association, recipients of thank-you notes genuinely appreciated the expression of gratitude. They were also pleasantly surprised by the gesture, which further amplified their positive feelings toward the sender.

The good vibes extend across a variety of personal and professional relationships. From business contacts to neighbors and old friends, sending a heartfelt note sets you apart. Expressing appreciation projects a thoughtful, competent, and trustworthy image.

On her blog, author Katherine Garbera points out that gratitude is a powerful catalyst for personal transformation. It shifts your focus from what you lack to what you have. It also helps you recognize the positive impact others have on your life, which can make you want to support and collaborate with them even more.

Thank-you notes build a bridge of connection in a world that often feels increasingly disconnected. They offer an incredible emotional return on investment for both the writer and the recipient. So think for a minute: Who has made a positive difference in your life recently? Take two minutes, grab a pen, and let them know. Science suggests the gesture will land much better than you think.