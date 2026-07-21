She inherited her late father’s house and a $228,000 water bill for the entire neighborhood

When Kristina Moore inherited her late father’s house in Northeast Baltimore, she braced for the ordinary work of settling an estate: the paperwork, the maintenance, the slow sorting of a parent’s life. What she did not expect was to open the mail and find that her family’s single property owed the city more than a quarter of a million dollars in water charges for an entire neighborhood.

“When my father passed, I thought taking care of the house would be the easy part,” Moore told WBFF Fox45. “It clearly wasn’t.”

The bill, first reported by Fox45, comes to roughly $228,000. It arrived with a notice warning that if it went unpaid, the water would be shut off and a lien that prevents Moore from selling the house until the full amount is cleared. Her father’s home, it turns out, isn’t billed for its own water. It’s the account of record for the master water meter serving all of Springwood Estates, a setup that quietly made one family responsible for what dozens of households use.

How is one house responsible for the whole neighborhood?

Springwood Estates was built in the 1970s, and a single master meter serving a whole community isn’t unusual in HOA neighborhoods. What’s bizarre is that the city’s billing system tied that neighborhood-wide account to one individual homeowner’s deed, so that decades of collective water use accumulated against a single property: her father’s. Nobody involved seems able to fully explain how the balance climbed into six figures. When Fox45 reached the HOA president, Regina Johnson, she declined an on-camera interview but confirmed that the association is the party responsible for collecting money from residents and paying the community’s water bill. She also said she couldn’t explain how the tab reached more than $200,000.

Her realtor, Lisa Ciofani, pulled the community’s covenants and restrictions, the HOA’s own governing documents, which Ciofani says plainly state that the association, not any individual homeowner, is responsible for paying the water bill. “I actually thought initially that it wouldn’t be my responsibility to pay, so I contacted the HOA,” Moore said. Armed with the covenants, she and Ciofani went to Baltimore’s Department of Public Works and pulled the lien sheet. “They’re telling me my property is responsible for this bill, and I can’t sell it until it’s paid in full,” Moore said.

A bit of a fixer upper

So far, the answers have been slow. Moore says she’s spent months going back and forth with DPW and city officials trying to get the lien untangled from her father’s deed. There’s been at least one flicker of movement when, in a May email obtained by Fox45, a senior advisor in Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen’s office wrote that they were “moving things along.” Kristina Moore says she had no idea the debt existed until she found a Final Water Shut Off Notice taped to the front door warning service could be disconnected. pic.twitter.com/cXylc80mhJ— Rebecca Pryor (@RebeccaPryorTV) July 15, 2026

What Moore wants is straightforward: for the city to acknowledge that a neighborhood’s collective debt shouldn’t sit on one family’s property, and to strip the six-figure liability off a house she’s trying to honor her father by keeping in good order.

For now, she’s stuck in the strange position of owning a home she can’t sell over a bill for water she never used run up by a neighborhood that isn’t hers, because of a filing decision made before she was likely even born. It’s the kind of bureaucratic knot that sounds too absurd to be real right up until it’s taped to your own front door.