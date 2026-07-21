Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

She inherited her late father’s house and a $228,000 water bill for the entire neighborhood

“When my father passed, I thought taking care of the house would be the easy part. It clearly wasn’t.”

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

homeownership, HOA, Baltimore, inheritance, utilities
Photo credit: Job Ferrari via UnsplashAn exasperated woman stands in front of her house.

When Kristina Moore inherited her late father’s house in Northeast Baltimore, she braced for the ordinary work of settling an estate: the paperwork, the maintenance, the slow sorting of a parent’s life. What she did not expect was to open the mail and find that her family’s single property owed the city more than a quarter of a million dollars in water charges for an entire neighborhood.

“When my father passed, I thought taking care of the house would be the easy part,” Moore told WBFF Fox45. “It clearly wasn’t.”

The bill, first reported by Fox45, comes to roughly $228,000. It arrived with a notice warning that if it went unpaid, the water would be shut off and a lien that prevents Moore from selling the house until the full amount is cleared. Her father’s home, it turns out, isn’t billed for its own water. It’s the account of record for the master water meter serving all of Springwood Estates, a setup that quietly made one family responsible for what dozens of households use.

How is one house responsible for the whole neighborhood?

Springwood Estates was built in the 1970s, and a single master meter serving a whole community isn’t unusual in HOA neighborhoods. What’s bizarre is that the city’s billing system tied that neighborhood-wide account to one individual homeowner’s deed, so that decades of collective water use accumulated against a single property: her father’s. Nobody involved seems able to fully explain how the balance climbed into six figures. When Fox45 reached the HOA president, Regina Johnson, she declined an on-camera interview but confirmed that the association is the party responsible for collecting money from residents and paying the community’s water bill. She also said she couldn’t explain how the tab reached more than $200,000.

Her realtor, Lisa Ciofani, pulled the community’s covenants and restrictions, the HOA’s own governing documents, which Ciofani says plainly state that the association, not any individual homeowner, is responsible for paying the water bill. “I actually thought initially that it wouldn’t be my responsibility to pay, so I contacted the HOA,” Moore said. Armed with the covenants, she and Ciofani went to Baltimore’s Department of Public Works and pulled the lien sheet. “They’re telling me my property is responsible for this bill, and I can’t sell it until it’s paid in full,” Moore said.

A bit of a fixer upper

So far, the answers have been slow. Moore says she’s spent months going back and forth with DPW and city officials trying to get the lien untangled from her father’s deed. There’s been at least one flicker of movement when, in a May email obtained by Fox45, a senior advisor in Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen’s office wrote that they were “moving things along.”

What Moore wants is straightforward: for the city to acknowledge that a neighborhood’s collective debt shouldn’t sit on one family’s property, and to strip the six-figure liability off a house she’s trying to honor her father by keeping in good order.

For now, she’s stuck in the strange position of owning a home she can’t sell over a bill for water she never used run up by a neighborhood that isn’t hers, because of a filing decision made before she was likely even born. It’s the kind of bureaucratic knot that sounds too absurd to be real right up until it’s taped to your own front door.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

flight attendants, travel tips, air travel, hygiene, TikTok
Science

A flight attendant with 11 years in the air says she’ll never wear shorts on a plane

rupert holmes, pina colada song, 70s music, midnight special, tropical drinks
Pop Culture

How one tiny lyric change made the ‘Piña Colada Song’ one of the biggest hits of the ’70s

costco, wholesale warehouse, esprit sweatshirts
Nostalgia

Women under 40 get a history lesson from Gen Xers’ rush to buy Costco’s Esprit sweatshirts

hello girls, hello girls world war I, world war I, female soldiers, u.s. army
Culture

America’s first female soldiers served during WWI. Here’s why they were known as ‘Hello Girls.’

FIFA World Cup, Spain, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Nico Williams
Wholesome

Lamine Yamal was asked about ‘the pressure to carry Spain at just 18.’ His mature response was beautiful.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
Netflix, streaming, missing scenes, missing episodes
Pop Culture

Feel like scenes are missing from your favorite old TV shows? You’re not imagining it.

Jacalyn Wetzel
women, women over 40, 40s, turning 40, mid life crisis, happiness, purpose, joy, inspiration, instagram, threads, social media
Wholesome

Women share how they overhauled their lives after 40, and it’s gloriously inspiring

Evan Porter
authentic, authenticity, honesty
Communication

Most people value authenticity. But being authentic doesn’t mean what some people think.

Annie Reneau
A man in gym clothes lies on a yoga mat with a pillow under his head and appears to be sleeping
Life Hacks

People shared their secret for exercising when they don’t feel like it. Four ‘tricks’ dominated.

Annie Reneau