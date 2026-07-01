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German man picks apart the American habit of smiling at strangers in the most German way

Public transportation is a “smile-free zone.”

By

Jacalyn Wetzel

By

Upworthy Staff

Germany; German; smiling; culture; cultural norms; smiling at strangers; customer service
Photo credit: CanvaA German man explains why smiling at strangers in public is weird in Germany

Americans have such an interesting reputation internationally, but one that seems to give our nationality away in Germany is our habit of smiling. That’s not to say that Germans don’t smile because of course they do! But they don’t smile while passing strangers on the street or use it as a social nicety.

Some may consider the constant smiling that many Americans do as fake or disingenuous because it’s not part of their cultural norms. Dominik, a German man who runs the YouTube channel Get Germanized, explains that Americans may be taken aback by the lack of smiling by German citizens in public settings.

Germany; German; smiling; culture; cultural norms; smiling at strangers; customer service
Smiling warmly in a cozy sweater, feeling relaxed and happy. Photo credit: Canva

In America, it’s considered polite to smile when greeting people or even when entering a place of business while passing another customer. It’s a social norm that signals to the other person that you’re acknowledging them. Sometimes this can be followed by a good morning or a thank you if the person in question held the door. There are places in the country where this is not as prevalent, but even in large cities where everyone seems to be in a rush, smiling still seems to be an understood custom.

So why don’t Germans smile at strangers?

Cultures vary from state to state, so it’s no surprise that German social niceties are different than those in the U.S., Dominik explains, “Smiling is social lubricant everywhere else. [In] Many cultures, especially English-speaking ones, smiling is a social default. You smile at strangers. You smile to soften social interactions. You smile even when you don’t mean it. It’s a universal, friendly, ‘I’m harmless’ gesture. In Germany, that’s suspicious. People will think, ‘Why is this person smiling at me?’”

He goes on to share that the German smile is rare because it is only used when they’re familiar with the person and are genuinely happy or amused. According to Dominik, a German offering up smiles to random people could “feel fake, intrusive, or overly familiar.” It can also be seen as nervousness, insecurity, or manipulation. Germans don’t smile to soothe the discomfort of themselves or others. Instead, their faces remain neutral until they experience an emotion that would elicit change.

German communication is built on honesty. Not just in words, their body language too. If they’re tired, you’ll see it. If they’re annoyed, you’ll feel it. If they’re happy, they’ll show it, but only when they actually are. No forced cheerfulness. No plastic service smile. No, ‘How are you? Fine,’ dance. It’s refreshing once you get used to it. Like taking off a mask you didn’t know was there,” Dominik says.

It extends to customer service too

The no-smiling cultural norm extends to the service industry in Germany. Customer service employees are there to solve the customer’s problems, not to be entertaining. Dominik explains that Germans trust professionals who look focused while working. Even on public transportation, no smiling is going on between commuters; people mind their own business. “They’re not unfriendly, they’re respecting your space.” Dominik shares.

Germans do smile, just not at everyone

The German culture enthusiast assures viewers that Germans smile a lot, but it’s reserved for friends, families, and cute puppies. They also smile at people they like, so it’s not that Germans think Americans are strange for smiling; their cultural norms are just different.

This article originally appeared in January. It has been updated.

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