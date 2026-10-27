Therapists explain how dwelling on ‘unfinished business’ can actually benefit your brain

It has happened to most of us. Certain thoughts loop in our minds, and we can’t seem to shake them. It’s the email left unsent, the laundry left unfolded, the series finale left unwatched. But many experts say these thoughts might have something in common: they are about tasks or conversations we deem unfinished.

It’s totally normal, and it’s called the Zeigarnik effect. But it doesn’t necessarily have to be a disadvantage. While these thoughts might feel intrusive as they run on the treadmill of our minds, sticky as glue, they can offer insight into how memory works and how we might tackle procrastination.

Waiters and unpaid orders

In a Verywell Mind article, Kendra Cherry, MS, Ed, explains the name’s origin. “The Zeigarnik effect was first observed and described by a Russian psychologist named Bluma Zeigarnik, a student of influential theorist Kurt Lewin. While sitting in a busy restaurant in Vienna, Zeigarnik noted that the waiters had better memories of unpaid orders. Once the bill was paid, however, the waiters had trouble remembering the exact details of the orders.”

Zeigarnik’s 1927 research paper titled “On Finished and Unfinished Tasks” further explored the notion. Cherry continues, “In several experiments, participants were tasked with activities like stringing beads, assembling puzzles, or solving math problems. Half of the participants were interrupted partway through these tasks.”

Something fascinating seemed to happen. Cherry shares, “After an hour-long wait, Zeigarnik asked the participants to describe what they had been working on. She discovered that the people who had been interrupted in their work were twice as likely to remember what they had been doing as the people who had been able to complete the tasks. In another version of the experiment, Zeigarnik found that adults were able to remember the unfinished tasks 90% more often than they could finish tasks.”

How this could be an advantage

A Psychology Today article notes a positive aspect: “The Zeigarnik Effect can be harnessed to boost recall. If you are trying to learn or memorize a body of facts, take time out in the middle of the task to focus on some other activity. Then, return to the learning task. Taking short breaks—of a few minutes to one hour—during a series of study sessions improves learning.”

Psychology Today also notes that this research supports focusing on one task at a time when possible. They share, “The Zeigarnik Effect makes a powerful case against multitasking. Focusing on one task at a time will avert intrusive thoughts of unfinished work that will only create delays in finishing all the tasks. Completion of each task approached sequentially instead of simultaneously will clear mental space for the next task.”

The effect gets us “hooked”

Cherry points out that the effect can help get people “hooked” on TV shows and movies. “Creatives like filmmakers and TV writers also use the effect. For example, think about how movie trailers are designed to attract your attention by teasing you with some, but not all, info about the plot and characters. The trailer draws your attention but leaves you wanting more. To find out what happens, you’ll have to see the movie.”

Your mind’s ‘post-it notes

Upworthy spoke with Lisa Chen, LMFT, who reiterated that this approach has positive benefits. She shared, “From my perspective, it keeps important goals alive. Your mind keeps a Post-it on something you haven’t completed, and these Post-its are active reminders to pull you back to what you started. These can be tasks or even unfinished conversations at work or in your relationship.”