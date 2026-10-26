Police in a small Indiana town visited a senior community and painted the residents’ nails

Residents at the Grace Village Retirement Community are no strangers to visits from emergency workers. Unfortunately, those visits are not always for the most uplifting reasons. This week, however, members of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office stopped by the residence, simply to have coffee and tea and listen to residents’ rich tapestry of stories.

Winona Lake, named for the nearby lake of the same name, is home to the retirement community. It sits in Kosciusko County, just outside Warsaw, Indiana, in a region sprinkled with lakes, ponds, and rivers. Photo Credit: Grace Village Activities Team

Getting pampered

When members of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office visited the community, residents were thrilled they had come to share some hot drinks and have a lovely chat. Some deputies even gave mini-manicures, painting residents’ nails.

WNDU (16 News Now) in South Bend reported that the deputies “sat down for a little coffee and pampering during their visit, painting residents’ nails and listening to their stories.” The Sheriff’s Office shared: “It’s a reminder that serving the community isn’t just about emergency or law enforcement. Sometimes it’s as simple as showing up and leaving behind a fresh coat of nail polish.”

Upworthy spoke with David O’Connor, who works with nonprofits to share their stories. He spoke with Llesenia Simpson, activities director from the senior living facility. Simpson explained how it all went down: “We reached out in September to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Doug Light about having a few officers join our residents for coffee and conversation planning for our October calendar.” Photo Credit: Grace Village Activities Team

Pumpkin muffins and coffee

Simpson described a typical morning. “Our residents typically spend that coffee hour reminiscing or listening to good music together, so when Doug agreed, we knew it would be a welcomed treat. Warsaw Starbucks in front of Meijer had actually donated pumpkin muffins and coffee for our visit.”

Having their nails done was already on the schedule. “The day of, it was a full house in our Healthcare activity room. Several residents had asked to have their nails done before the officers arrived, and our team was working through that list when the officers walked in, tall, in uniform, and smiling ear to ear. Every resident’s face lit up. Even residents who are usually on the quieter side were bright-eyed and fully engaged,” Simpson continued.

The Sheriff got the party started. “Sheriff Jim Smith was the first to put on gloves and ask one of our residents if he could polish her nails. She was delighted and, as I recall, replied, ‘Well, you sure can!’ None of it was planned. Once Sheriff Smith started, the nail care spread across the room, with officers and residents laughing and visiting the whole time,” Simpson recalled.

‘Pretty good at painting nails’

After being told he was a natural, Sheriff Smith answered, “I have girls and grandbabies at home, so I’ve gotten pretty good at painting nails.”

Smith also said, “We want the public to know that the Sheriff’s Office is here not only to protect them, but also to work alongside them. Building trust, maintaining open communication, and creating positive interactions with our citizens are all important parts of effective law enforcement. At the end of the day, we are all part of the same community, and we are committed to making Kosciusko County a safe and welcoming place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Building a community

Sgt. Doug Light added: “As law enforcement officers, our responsibility goes beyond enforcing the law and responding to emergencies. It’s about building relationships, showing compassion, and reminding people that they are valued members of our community.

“Visiting Grace Village gives us the opportunity to connect with our senior citizens, listen to their stories, share a smile, and maybe even paint a few fingernails. Sometimes, the most meaningful thing an officer can do is simply take the time to be present and let someone know they matter.”