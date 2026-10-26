Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

A hairstylist with no archaeology degree solved an ancient Roman mystery scholars got wrong for centuries

She spent years recreating elaborate Roman hairstyles and discovered they were far more ingenious than scholars had realized.

By

Heather Wake

By

Upworthy Staff

Roman hairstyles, Rome, history
Photo credit: WikiFandomServilia from HBO's "Rome," left, and a hairdresser.

For generations, scholars often assumed that the intricately braided, gravity-defying updos synonymous with Roman hairstyling were achieved with wigs. Then a professional hairdresser turned bona fide “hair archaeology” specialist proved them wrong.

Baltimore-based Janet Stephens had been fascinated with hair her entire life. But in 2001, she became particularly interested in ancient hairdressing.

A day at the museum turned into a years-long mission

While visiting The Walters Art Museum, Stephens viewed a collection of Roman busts displayed from all angles, rather than with their backs against a wall, as was customary. 

Being able to circle the busts helped Stephens understand the “logic” behind certain hairstyles, leading her to believe that, contrary to scholarly consensus, they weren’t the result of wigs at all but of ingenuity.

Watch on  YouTube

At home, Stephens at first tried, and failed, to recreate the ancient styles on practice dummies, despite having access to modern styling tools. Yet as she consulted academic articles on Roman fashion and beauty for insight, she realized the authors didn’t have a practical grasp of hair dynamics.

Determined to solve the mystery, Stephens committed herself to years of both hands-on experimentation and historical research. The latter was far outside her wheelhouse, especially when it came to deciphering historical texts. Still, she pushed through, using Google Translate for scholarship written in languages she didn’t read, until, in 2005, she spotted a clue no one had noticed before in a Latin dictionary citation.

A single word unlocked the mystery 

The Latin term acus has several meanings, including “single-prong hairpin” and “needle and thread,” according to Stephens. In the context of ancient Roman hairdressing, translators had long interpreted acus to mean “single-prong hairpin.” Which, to be fair, makes sense. Single-prong hairpins couldn’t have held up these elaborate hairstyles, but they are commonly used to secure wigs. That all checks out.

However, Stephens entertained the possibility that maybe, just maybe, the Romans were actually referring to the “needle and thread” meaning of acus. Sure enough, she was able to recreate these hairstyles by sewing the braids into place with a needle and thread.

Watch on  YouTube

Just like that, a Baltimore hairstylist with zero experience in archaeology made a groundbreaking archaeological discovery. Her findings were published in the 2008 volume of the Journal of Roman Archaeology. In 2012, her video “Julia Domna: forensic hairdressing” was presented at the Archaeological Institute of America. In 2013, she became the first person to recreate the hairstyle of the Roman Vestal Virgins. Today, her YouTube channel features historical hair recreations alongside demonstrations of more modern techniques.

Watch on  YouTube

New answers come to those who are able to ask different questions

There’s so much to glean from this story. But perhaps the biggest takeaway is that to truly understand history, we need to view it through both an academic and a practical lens. It’s also a wonderful example of how our own life experiences can give us unique insight into seemingly unrelated subjects in surprising ways.

This article originally appeared in July. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

1949 step saving kitchen, 1950s, vintage kitchen, functional kitchen design, home economics
Innovation

Video of a 1949 kitchen design has people drooling over its brilliant features

cat, kitten, orange kitten, ginger kitty, ricky the kitten
Pets

Gramma and Grampa’s photobook after spending 2 weeks watching Ricky the kitten is everything

ocean, reef, coral reef, great barrier reef, global warming, pollution, conservation, fish, marine life, oceans, environment
Conservation

Scientists left cinderblocks in a barren part of the sea. 3 months later they were ecstatic.

retirement, seniors, senior living, older adults, longevity, old age, college, college students, generations, intergenerational living, university, college campus
Culture

Retired former ASU students are moving back to campus. The experiment is a wild success.

wedding, vintage wedding, harvard study, harvard marriage study, marriage
Skills

An 88-year-old Harvard study discovered why having a good marriage at 50 matters more than almost anything for men

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
dolvett quince, pls find, social worker
Family

40 years ago, a social worker handwrote a book for a foster child. Now strangers are rallying to help him find her.

Heather Wake
Gen X, memories, commercials, 1980s
Generations

Gen Xer rattles off ‘useless info’ stuck in his brain from the ’80s. It’s delightfully relatable.

Cecily Knobler
Glen Campbell, William Tell Overture, acoustic guitar
Nostalgia

Glen Campbell picked up an acoustic guitar and tore into the ‘William Tell Overture’

Mark Wales
culture, wholesome, science
Culture

Spearfisherman scanning the seabed accidentally discovers 2,000-year-old Roman shipwreck

Adam Albright-Hanna