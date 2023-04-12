+
Joy

Strangers participated in a family's gender reveal party and their excitement is contagious

Only one cupcake out of dozens had the colored icing. The entire restaurant became invested.

Marissa Bailey | TikTok

Strangers help couple with their gender reveal.

Gender reveal parties have continued to be popular over the past decade or so, and people have gotten more and more creative with them in an effort to keep them fun for everyone involved. Marissa Bailey decided to take her party to a local restaurant and use cupcakes to reveal the gender, but the catch was there were dozens of cupcakes and only one had the colored frosting in the middle.

Thankfully for the internet, Bailey decided to film the event and upload it to TikTok, where it has amassed over 10 million views. In the video, the family members take turns biting into the cupcakes as curious patrons watch, slowly realizing what's going on. Soon the other restaurant guests become invested as cupcake after cupcake proves to be free of colored filling. (I don't know whose idea it was to bake so many cupcakes but, whew, they were going to be there a while.)

Eventually, someone decides handing them out to the now-interested patrons would speed along the process. Even the server gets in on the game and cuts open a cupcake to again reveal no colored filling. So more volunteers raise their hands to bite into cupcakes.

Now there's even more of a party because strangers are feeling invested and competitive, but alas there's still no color in the cupcakes. Soon the entire restaurant is collectively shouting out in disappointment as another cupcake reveals a whole lot of nothing. The mom-to-be is looking stressed at this point, but the show must go on.

Surely she's rethinking the idea of recreating a Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket situation. But just when defeat is hitting the pregnant woman, a shriek can be heard from a stranger in the restaurant, followed by, "IT'S A GIRL!!!" as she dances in place.

What a fun and intense gender reveal. Check it out below:

@rissa_bai

The energy was amazing!

Joy

NICU nurse adopts 14-year-old patient who delivered triplets alone

“I knew it would be impossible to find a foster home that would take all four of them. No one was going to take a teen mom and her preemie triplets.”

Today|YouTube

NICU nurse adopts teen with three babies.

Having your first baby is a scary experience. Everything is new—you've quite literally never done this before—not to mention an entire human is going to be removed from your body one way or another. Childbirth, no matter how your baby leaves your body, is not for the weak. But imagine giving birth alone to not just one baby, but three, all at the same time. Then imagine doing that feat at the age of 14.

Shariya Small experienced that scenario in a hospital in Indiana, and her nurse Katrina Mullen took note. Small's babies were premature, born at just 26 weeks, when the average gestation for triplets is 33 weeks, according to ReproductiveFacts.org. Due to their early birth, the babies, Serenitee, Samari and Sarayah, had to stay in the NICU at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis for more than five months, according to Today.com.

During their time in the NICU, Mullen noticed the young mom visited her babies alone, not appearing to have much of a support system. “She’d be there alone for days at a time sitting at her babies’ bedside,” Mullen told Today.com.

Joy

A teacher ran to a classroom to break up a fight, but what she found was the complete opposite

Her students were all in on the sweet surprise.

@lilythern/TikTok

Teacher runs toward what she thought was a fight in her classroom.

It's been said countless times, but teachers really are the best and bravest of us all. Anyone who has spent time surrounded by kids, trying to help them learn while managing the countless crises that can occur when hundreds of immature humans are put together in one place, knows that teaching encompasses so much more than just academic instruction. Teachers serve as mentors, counselors, nurses, mediators and sometimes even security guards.

That's why a middle school teacher who thought there was a fight happening in her classroom ran full speed toward it—in a dress and heels, no less.

A TikTok video shared by @lilythern shows a teacher sprinting down a school hallway with an overlay of text that reads, "This middle school teacher thought she was running to break up a fight." As she runs into the classroom, she sees a couple of dozen students gathered in a tight circle and shouting. The teacher immediately starts pushing her way through the outside of the circle, yelling, "Hey! Break it up! Break it up!"

But there is no breaking up to be had. In fact, what she finds is the exact opposite.

Pop Culture

A grandma shows her granddaughter 'shorthand' and it blows the internet away

'I’m literally losing my mind trying to understand this.'

Canva

Grandma shows granddaughter shorthand

Grandparents can be a wealth of history and knowledge. But one TikTok user, Reagan Jones, was blown away by her grandmother's ability to write in shorthand, so she did what a lot of people do in this century—uploaded it to TikTok. Not surprisingly, most people who viewed the video had no idea what shorthand was and some thought the whole thing was made up. The reaction to it certainly makes you question if it's more than a lost art, but a forgotten part of history.

Pop Culture

Paul Rudd sent a fake Cameo to Jeremy Renner during his recovery and it's hilarious

"Hey Jerry, I hear you're a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snowblower, apparently?"

Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

Now that's a Cameo.

Actor Jeremy Renner has undoubtedly received a ton of warm wishes and thoughtful gestures following his snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. But one special message from Paul Rudd is its own special kind of wholesome.

While appearing as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote his new Disney+ series “Rennervations,” the “Hawkeye’ actor revealed that his fellow Avenger sent a gag video in the form of a very awkward fake Cameo video.

“Anybody know Cameo, where you can pay money and they get some movie star to say, 'Hey, happy birthday?'" Renner asked the audience.

Well, Rudd apparently decided to troll Renner during his recovery, Cameo-style. Because that's what friends are for, right?

Pop Culture

Jack Black turns fan favorite 'Peaches' song into a delightful music video

That chorus is never leaving our minds.

Lyrical Lemonade/Youtube

10/10. No Notes.

In a film packed with Easter eggs and nods to the beloved game franchise, the ultimate fan favorite moment of “The Super Mario Bros Movie” has undoubtedly been when Bowser (voiced by the one, the only Jack Black) tinks the keys of a piano Elton John-style and belts out his burning, unbridled feelings for Princess Peach.

If you haven’t heard it yet, you’re in for a treat. The song is both co-written and sung by Black, and the way he makes an earworm out of a chorus using one word, “Peaches,” alone is nothing short of masterful. It’s even eligible to win an Oscar, it’s that good.
Family

Nine things new parents think they need and the more practical alternatives.

No, you actually don't need a 'pee pee teepee.'

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Things new parents think they need but don't.

There's nothing like preparing for a new baby. The excitement and anticipation take hold and before you know what's happening, your baby registry is five pages long full of things you've probably never heard of. I've been there before, and now, four kids later, I can tell you with absolute certainty that there are tons of things you actually don't need. It's easy to get carried away when everything is so tiny and cute, especially 'cause marketing around baby stuff is bananas. The following offers some alternative items to the ones you'll likely only use a limited number of times before practicality takes over.

