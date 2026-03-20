Shocked to see her DoorDash driver was 78, woman raises $960K so he can ‘rest again’

On March 10, 78-year-old Richard Pulley of eastern Tennessee gingerly walked up the stairs at Brittany Smith’s house to deliver Starbucks to her husband, who is quadriplegic.

“I open up the (Ring) camera, and I see this little old man walking up my steps with a Starbucks bag and … my heart just sank,” Smith told Today. She never had the chance to interact with him because her husband chose the “leave at door” option.

After seeing the video, Smith wanted to get in touch with the man, but all she knew was his name was Richard. So she posted the Ring video to Facebook, asking if anyone knew where he lived.

“Help me find this precious man!” she wrote on Facebook, adding a link to the donation page. “Why is he having to DoorDash his name is Richard! Help me find him.” Richard Pulley’s DoorDash delivery changed his life. Photo credit: GoFundMe

Why Pulley went back to work

Smith located the man, spoke with him, and learned that after retiring at 65, he returned to work as a DoorDash driver because his wife lost her job and they couldn’t afford her healthcare, which costs thousands a year.

“My wife [Brenda] was working for an insurance company, and they ended up letting her go,” Pulley told Today, adding that their Social Security payments weren’t enough to make ends meet. 70 year old retired man, Richard Pulley, had to return to DoorDash to cover medical bills after his wife lost her job & insurance.



A customer (Brittany Smith) saw him struggling on her Ring cam delivering Starbucks, tracked him down, and started a GoFundMe.



It exploded, now… pic.twitter.com/rJYpMJT8Dv— Hope (@MrMakiri) March 13, 2026

So the Pulleys teamed up, with Brenda driving and Richard picking up and dropping off deliveries. “With just one income in the family, you have to push… Just losing that, we had to supplement it,” Richard told WSMV.

Smith stopped by the Pulley residence to give the couple $200, but she knew it wasn’t enough to ease their financial strain. She then created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Pulley so he could “rest again.” “Let’s help Richard go back into retirement!” she wrote on the campaign page.

In eight days, the GoFundMe campaign raised more than $960,000.

GoFundMe funds were life-changing for the Pulleys

The extra money has brought peace of mind to the Pulley family. “It’s taking a lot of pressure off of us. And making life livable once again,” Richard told WSMV. “We appreciate every one of them [donors].”

The campaign has helped the Pulleys gain some financial breathing room, but it has also created a new friendship. “I just love this man,” Smith said. “I want him to be my grandpa,” Smith’s daughter added.

Even though the money has made the Pulleys more comfortable, Richard has found a new sense of purpose in delivering food and doesn’t want to give it up.

“I taught myself how to be a good worker again, although the last couple of shifts have worked out hard because people stop and take pictures with me and all sorts of things,” he told Today. “I’ll get back to work in the next few days.”