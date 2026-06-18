Second Lady Usha Vance explains how she makes her interfaith marriage work

Second Lady Usha Vance is opening up about her Hindu faith and the inner workings of her interfaith marriage and family. Her husband, Vice President JD Vance, recently released a new book chronicling his 2019 conversion to Catholicism titled Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

In a new interview promoting the book with CBS News Sunday Morning, the couple shared more about their personal faiths and how they make their interfaith marriage work.

Usha, who is currently expecting the couple’s fourth child, is the first practicing Hindu to hold the place of Second Lady. She is the daughter of Indian immigrants, according to Britannica. In a 2024 interview with Fox News, she shared, “I did grow up in a religious household. My parents are Hindu, and that was one of the things that made them such good parents, that make them really very good people.”

Usha Vance explains her interfaith marraige

Usha explained that she was exposed to many different religions growing up.

“I grew up in this country around a range of Christian backgrounds and others as well,” she shared. “I had friends who were Bahá’í, who were Muslim, who were…I grew up in Southern California, so there were lots of Mormons around as well.”

And although her husband practices a different faith, they see their different religious perspectives as a benefit.

“I think having people believe very fundamental things that you are not always perfectly aligned with the way I think about the world is just very comfortable to me…it’s a peace with our relationship. I’m fine with JD having a different worldview at times that have us come to some kind of compromise or understanding,” she explained. “And that’s part of what makes it all very interesting. And part of what I think makes our family successful. Our children, I think, benefit from this back and forth, from knowing that mommy might say this and my daddy might think that. But fundamentally, we’re moving in the same direction together, and we want the same things out of life for our family and for ourselves.”

Earlier in the interview, Vice President Vance explained that they are raising their children in the Christian faith, noting that they attend Christian schools.

Usha Vance’s Hindu faith and family

In a June 2025 interview on Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain, Usha shared that when she first met JD, he was not Catholic and had not yet converted. After they started having children, he decided to convert. She added, “We had a lot of conversations about that…when you convert to Catholicism, it comes with several important obligations like to raise your child in the faith and all of that. And we had to have a lot of real conversations about how do you do that, when I’m not Catholic and I’m not intending to convert or anything like that.”

She went on to say that she thought it was a “really helpful thing to happen” in their marriage and for the trajectory of their family and raising their kids.

“We make going to church a family experience,” she added. “The kids know that I’m not Catholic and we have plenty of access to the Hindu tradition from books that we give them to things that we show them, to the visit recently to India and some of the religious elements of that visit. So, it is a part of their lives and they know many practicing Hindus as a part of their lives in their own family.”

Usha also explained that her kids’ main point of access to the Hindu faith is “through spending time with my parents and and my grandmother. My grandmother is a particularly devout Hindu. We don’t necessarily mark a lot of the holidays at home. What we do is with my family…we’ll see the gods in their home or be there when pujas are happening and all that.”