Missouri mom calls out Walmart for shocking ‘Pink Tax’ on girls’ clothes

Finding the best deals on children’s clothes is a challenge most moms are up for. Paying attention to sales and prices are prominent ways families save on monthly expenses.

So, when Missouri mom Shae (@shaeruralmomma) noticed a major price difference between girls’ clothes and boys’ clothes while shopping at a local Walmart, she shared the discovery with fellow parents. She noted that the girls’ clothes had fallen victim to the “Pink Tax“—a price hike on feminine-marketed items that are the exact same as male-marketed items.

“I’ve known about the Pink Tax on adult products for years—that’s why I switched to men’s razors and deodorant,” Shae, a rural stay-at-home mom, tells Upworthy. “But I was genuinely surprised to see what looked to be an even bigger price difference in children’s clothing.”

Mom discovers Pink Tax prices

In a video shared with her followers on TikTok, Shae shared the moment she discovered the Pink Tax price difference.

“I’m in Walmart right now, and the Pink Tax is ridiculous in the kids’ department. Look at this,” she says as the camera pans to a wall of boys’ socks.

“Socks, $3…Bluey socks, $3…you go over to the girls’, Bluey, $9 [although the price tag is really $9.98]…Strawberry Shortcake socks, $9 [although the price tag is really $9.98]…Minnie Mouse socks, $9 [although the price tag is really $9.98]. Even the cheap ones are $6 [although the price tag is really $6.98].”

She then walks over to a section of clearance t-shirts and pants for girls, where they are marked down to $2. But the same t-shirts for boys are marked for only $1. Her camera pans to sweaters hanging on a rack, and the price for boys’ are $10.98, while girls’ are priced at $14.98.

The price difference between genders is clear. Shae tells Upworthy, “As a parent, I think families deserve to know so they can make informed choices.”

What is the Pink Tax?

The World Economic Forum defines the Pink Tax as “gender-based price disparities.”

It cites a 2015 study on gender pricing in New York City that found 13% of 800 “personal care products targeted to women were 13% more expensive than similar men’s products.” The study also found women’s accessories and clothing were respectively 7% and 8% more expensive than men’s.

In Congress, former U.S. Representative Jackie Speier first introduced the Pink Tax Repeal Act in 2016 to ban price discrimination across the united States. At the time, she said, “The pink tax is blatantly discriminatory, affecting women from all walks of life from the cradle to the grave.”

As of 2026, however, it has still not been passed.

Parents respond

Many parents shared their thoughts in Shae’s comment section:

“I guess my daughter is about to be wearing boys clothes.”

“That difference is astronomically blatant, and ridiculous.”

“AND BLUEY IS A FRICKEN GIRL!!!”

“This is why we thrift folks. Will never understand people who keep buying brand new kids clothes.”

“Exactly why my daughter ha[s] worn mostly grey, black and white socks from the boys sections for most of her life.”

“Damn, they putting pink tax on the babies?!”

“Plus the boys’ shorts aren’t inappropriately short, thicker seams, POCKETS!”

“Guys it’s even with the PET STUFF. Makes me so mad lol.”