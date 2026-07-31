Utah police officers respond to an assault call with a sensory bag. The result speaks volumes.

Police have a difficult job to do. They’re usually the first to be called, even when the caller isn’t sure what is needed. This means that some calls require a more specialized approach than a typical crime response. In Salt Lake City, Utah, police officers found themselves in need of that specialized approach. Luckily for them and the people involved, the officers who arrived had been training for this day.

The Salt Lake City Police Department received a call saying there was an assault against an elderly woman in progress. This turned out to be true, sort of. The body camera video was uploaded to the police department’s Instagram account. In it, you see an officer running to a parked SUV where a teen is grabbing at an elderly woman and seemingly resisting police commands. In most cases, this would result in a more forceful approach, but the officers on the scene noticed something other officers may miss.

Training is key

A police officer in front of a patrol car. Photo credit: Canva

The woman, who may be the child’s grandmother or caregiver, is pleading with the officers not to separate her from the boy. She admits that the child is kicking her, as the boy screams he doesn’t care. Something about the interaction helps the police recognize that the child may be autistic.

SLC Police Department’s caption says in part, “Officers responded to what was reported as an assault involving an elderly woman. Within moments of arriving, they recognized they were witnessing something very different. It was actually an autistic child in crisis. Because of their training, they immediately adjusted their approach by slowing the situation down. They worked to calmly de-escalate while also ensuring everyone remained safe.”

Sensory Inclusive® training

Every year, this particular police department receives training from KultureCity®, an all-volunteer nonprofit. Their goal is to advocate for inclusion and acceptance, and one of the services they offer is a Sensory Inclusive® First Responder Certification program. This is the very same program the SLC Police Department uses. Thanks to this training, the officers on the scene were able to identify the child’s need for a different approach. A boy outside playing. Photo credit: Canva

“Not every emergency is what it first appears to be. Recognizing that difference can change the outcome,” the police department writes. “SLCPD officers receive specialized training to recognize and safely respond to individuals experiencing mental health and developmental crises. Patrol officers also carry sensory kits in their vehicles, giving them additional tools to communicate effectively and help reduce sensory overload during stressful situations.”

This training is what kept the boy and his caregiver safe. One officer tries to take the woman to the side as they reassure her that they’re not going to hurt the child. Before they could successfully separate the two, the child hops out of the car and begins grabbing at the woman again as he repeats, “I don’t want to calm down.” Once the pair is successfully separated, an officer calls out to see if the approaching officers have a sensory bag.

‘We not tantrum anymore’

This bag has different types of sensory items in it, including fidget toys. The woman explains that she was trying to get the boy calm enough to drive home, but she’s never seen him this bad. While the boy repeatedly says he doesn’t want to calm down, his voice begins to lower as he interacts with one of the sensory items. The police officers remain calm, speak slowly, and offer him different items out of the bag. Eventually, he starts interacting kindly with the officers. He even gives a high five to one of the officers who offered him the sensory toys.

“We not tantrum anymore,” he says. The officer confirms, “No tantrum. Smiley face.”

A job well done

Viewers of the video are impressed by the officer’s actions that kept everyone safe. One person says, “As an Autism Mother, this hits heartstrings I can’t explain. The way they treat him, allow mom to catch her breath. As special needs parent, we’ve all been here and feel the weight of feeling like we are the only ones who can calm them down. This is amazing! Well done!” A female police officer standing in front of a patrol car. Photo credit: Canva

Another writes, “The fact that your agency has sensory bags in the units and officers recognized the situation is commendable.”

Someone else shares, “THANK HEAVEN for that male officer who requested the sensory bag and for that female officer. This breaks my heart knowing this could end up SO wrong for so many of our babies. This video needs to be used for training immediately. All they need is help regulating.”