Millennial moms are embracing the ’90s ‘Butter Mom’ trend and comfy denim is so back

Nostalgia for the 1990s is at an all-time high. The decade was an analog era that raised Millennials and they—specifically Millennial moms—want it back.

Moms in the ’90s seemed to have it figured out. From their clothes to how they parented, Millennial moms are looking back to ’90s moms for inspiration on how to raise their kids (and dress) in 2026.

Similar to the “’90s summer” trend that’s taken over social media, this trend is known as the ’90s “Butter Mom.” From tech-free time to ’90s fashion, this is what the ’90s “Butter Mom” entails.

What is a ’90s “Butter Mom”?

Taylor Elsasser, a Millennial mom documenting motherhood and parenting online, has shared extensively on the ’90s “Butter Mom” trend and explains why it resonates with Millennial moms.

“It’s not really about the ’90s; it’s about an underlying tone of craving presence,” Elsasser tells Upworthy. “In this high-tech, chaotic world where we are constantly connected to everyone else’s lives, so many of us want the ability to slow down, enjoy the ordinary moments and feel rooted in our own homes and families again.”

She adds that it’s less about “going backward” and more about living intentionally—something that felt more possible in the 1990s. In an Instagram post, she explained that the ’90s “Butter Mom” didn’t actually feel like a trend—but that “it feels like something we remember.”

Parenting elements of the trend include lots of outdoor play “coming in only when the daylight starts to fade into dusk,” with moms bringing babies on “planes, to dinner, and out in the world.”

The ’90s “Butter Mom” aesthetic

Besides parenting choices, there is also a style for the ’90s “Butter Mom.”

“She wears linen, cotton, oversized button downs—jorts, bare face, hair clipped back…like she got dressed without overthinking it, and still looks like herself,” Elsasser writes.

Homes also look different than many today. Elsasser explains, “Her home feels soft. Windows open, light moving through the room, laundry half folded on the couch. Not perfect, just lived in.”

Many ’90s “Butter Mom” OOTD (outfit of the day) posts have also been making the rounds on social media, with many highlighting lifestyle and beauty trends synonymous with ’90s.

What does ‘butter’ represent?

The “butter’ in ’90s “Butter Mom” can highlight the fact that it was a daily part of many diets in the 1990s (including margarine!). But it’s also about what the butter represents.

“A time when things were just…simple. Butter in the pan. Dinner on the stove. Kids eating what you made. No labels to decode. No second guessing every little decision,” Elsasser writes.

Compared to the ’90s, things are more complex today.

“And then somewhere along the way, everything became something to optimize. What’s cleaner. What’s better. What’s ‘right’,” she adds. “Until even the smallest parts of life started to feel heavier than they should.”

And yes, food and cooking do a play a role in the trend. She adds that the ’90s “Butter Mom” also “cooks more than she orders, cuts fruit on the counter, stirs something on the stove, gardens when she can. Simple, real, enough.”

Millennial moms respond

Many Millennial moms relate to the ’90s “Butter Mom” trend, with many sharing their thoughts on it in the comment section:

“I loved, ‘simple, real, enough.’ Those are solid thoughts to embody. Thanks ☺️”

“Totally relate to this. Being present, keeping things simple, and taking the day as it comes without rushing. Thank you for this beautiful post. ‘Butter mom’ feels so lovely and fitting. It evokes something simple, warm, and deeply comforting.…whether people preferred low-fat margarine in the ’90s 🤣🤣🤣.”

“I just received the most powerful compliment I’ve received and possibly will ever receive – my daughter texted to let me know I’m a 90s butter mom- my heart is about to explode with joy – I’m so thankful that, even with all my mistakes, she felt loved, supported, and free.”

“My goals.”

“Thank you for putting words to it! I’ve been seeing it all over my algorithm but wasn’t quite sure what it meant! Love this visual!”

“This is me! And I love this term. And my life. Not perfect by any means– but fully in and delighting in it ❤️”