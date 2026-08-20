Crows are incredibly smart. Here’s how to make friends with one in four easy steps.

When it comes to keeping birds as pets, people usually think about parrots or canaries. Nobody ever considers having a crow. But research has shown that crows are incredibly clever, curious, and self-aware. They recognize the faces of people they like or don’t like, have the ability to use tools, and can even mimic human speech. Looking to experience the magic of crows yourself? A YouTube user named Alexandra from Germany made a video on how you can befriend the crows in your neighborhood in four easy steps. All it takes is “some food and some patience.”

Over a decade ago, Alexandra made friends with a crow named Krari. Krari and her friends visit her regularly and are considered part of the family. They also bring their “little ones” to Alexandra’s house to chill as well. “They come here to get food, to play, or just hang out with me and relax,” Alexandra says in an introductory video on her YouTube page.

How to make friends with a crow in four steps

1. Find a pair of crows

Crows tend to live in areas populated by humans, so chances are there are crows in your neighborhood. The best place to start is to find a pair with a fixed territory that you see on a regular basis. That way, you’re cultivating a relationship with the same animal day after day, and you can “slowly get to know each other.”

2. Offer food

Crows will eat just about anything, from insects to invertebrates to meat. They also enjoy nuts, worms, and vegetables. If you offer the food in the same place at the same time of day, you’ll establish a routine. Then, the crow may come by regularly to see if you have anything tasty to eat.

3. Be mindful

When interacting with the crow, make sure they aren’t anxious or displaying signs that they are prepared to fly away at any moment. Approach the birds with an open, indirect gaze so as not to cause alarm. Sit quietly while you wait for the bird to approach and avoid quick movements.

4. Let the birds come to you

This requires patience. The crow will be shy at first, but they know you better than you think. They will remember your face and your kindness. Give them a chance to observe you and earn your trust.

One important reminder before you start

At the end of the video, Alexandra reminds everyone that while we should make friends with crows, they are supposed to live free in the skies and not be stuck in a cage. “I hope this helps you build a relationship with these fascinating birds,” Alexandra concludes her video. “They are loyal friends and have brought much joy into my life. Please let birds have their freedom. They do not belong in homes or other forms of captivity. Thank you.”

If you succeeded in befriending a feathered genius, tell your new crow friend we say hi!

This article originally appeared five years ago. It has been updated.