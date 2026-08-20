Aspiring musical theatre writer shows off 90 sq.ft. NYC apartment, and his gratitude is contagious

New York-based musical theatre composer James Densley could have used his now-viral video showcasing his teeny tiny 90 sq.ft. micro apartment—nestled within the bustling streets of Hell’s Kitchen—to bemoan the state of the economy. Instead, he gave it a sense of hope and optimism fitting of a Broadway “I want” song.

To be clear, Densley’s video wasn’t without some tongue-in-cheek humor

Opening the door to reveal nothing but a bunk bed sans the bottom bunk (one needs storage, after all) plus a near-microscopic sink and a mini fridge, Densley quipped, “This is it, gang.”

“Now I know what you’re probably thinking. You’re thinking, ‘James, what on earth do you do with all of this space?’ Well, let me show ya!” he joked, pointing to his little sofa where he composes his music, as well as some little aesthetic touches like a candle warmer and some LED strips for “mood” lighting.

What is most noticeably absent from his space is a bathroom. Apparently, when nature calls, Densley will go to the singular bathroom shared by his entire floor. (Yikes…couldn’t be me…).

Of course, Densley’s favorite feature of the whole apartment (even more so than the air conditioner with a remote control!) is the view from his window.

“I feel like every aspiring musical theatre writer needs a view out their window reminiscent of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim,” he said, pulling back the curtain to reveal fire escapes.

“Can’t you just see Tony and Maria out here?” said Densley in a nod to West Side Story.

“So he renting a jail cell?”

“Now I know why everybody in New York is crazy”

“I will never understand why people talk about living in New York City like it’s amazing. Every apartment is like a coffin and costs like a penthouse in comparison.”

“I just know you’re peeing in that sink😂”

“I’m convinced NYC is a humiliation ritual”

“So you pay to live in a closet & can’t invite anyone over. Make it make sense to me…I never!”

However, Densley’s attitude towards his living arrangement couldn’t be more positive

“I wanna be clear, I’m very grateful for this,” he said while expressing his appreciation for all the support he’s received from loved ones—particularly his wife and two children who couldn’t financially live in the same city but are luckily a short, cheap plane ride away.

He then shared how grateful he was to be pursuing his dreams in a city teeming with fellow creatives. He even gushed about how Christopher Jackson, the original George Washington in Hamilton, was sitting on the stoop of his very building the day he moved in.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, I have what I need,” Densley concluded.

And so, even with the tiny space and shared bathroom, Densley has no regrets as he takes a short walk over to Berklee where he’s currently studying music.

And that’s the real takeaway here

Yes, there’s something to be said about the crazy housing structure of New York and expenses and so on and so on. But really, there are pros and cons to living just about anywhere. What matters most is living in a way that aligns with your values. Becaause this is not easily done, it’s worthy of celebration when it is achieved. This is exactly what Densley is doing. May we all be able to do the same and have the right attitude when the opportunity comes our way.

Be sure to support Densley by giving his music a follow here.