Woman in her 50s reveals how she lives permanently on cruise ships for just $33 a day

When most people think about living permanently on cruise ships, it seems like an incredibly expensive lifestyle. After all, you get to travel the world while being catered to by what feels like your own personal staff of chefs, housekeepers, and entertainers. For Libby Rome, 52, and her husband, however, living on cruise ships for the past three years has been cheaper than life on land.

“I live a worry-free life on an actual cruise ship with 3,600 people who come and go for their vacations. I wake up in a new country every few days, and I enjoy the benefits of cruising all year round,” Rome shared in a TikTok video. “Somehow I am spending less than I ever did on land. There’s a strategy behind how we keep costs low, the cruise lines we choose, and how we structure our lifestyle to make it sustainable.”

@libby.rome Everyone wants to know what it really costs for my husband and me to live on cruise ships full‑time. Well… we’ve cracked the code! We live on Princess cruise ships, travel around Europe, and do it all for just $33 per person, per day. More cruise‑life content coming to TikTok soon — I’ll be sharing exactly how we keep cruise living this so affordable. You can watch the full videos on my @LibbyRome YouTube channel (link in profile). FFullTimeCruiseLifeCCruiseLifeCCruiseLivingPPrincessCruisescruisetips ♬ original sound – Libby Rome

How to live on a cruise ship for $33 a day

Rome’s ability to retire and live on a cruise ship comes from a mix of lifestyle choices and being savvy about cruise perks. She retired early by following the FIRE method (Financial Independence Retire Early), which stresses saving a large portion of your income and investing it strategically. Rome recently quit her corporate IT job which she worked remotely from her cabin stateroom.

Rome says cruises aren’t as expensive as most people think, and the couple books interior staterooms because they’re more affordable. “Cruises are actually way more affordable than a lot of people think, even if you never set foot in a casino,” she said in a TikTok video. The couple has also used casino perks to get “hundreds” of free nights.

“Cruise casinos offer complimentary rooms because they know most guests will gamble again once they’re back on board, and most people only use those comped rooms once or twice a year,” Rome explains. “But my husband and I have figured out how to leverage that same offer for back-to-back cruises all year long.”

@libby.rome I live on cruise ships full-time and pay an average of $33pp/day for my Princess cruises. ♬ original sound – Libby Rome

Further, the all-inclusive lifestyle on a cruise ship is a great way to save money while living a life of total relaxation. When you live on a cruise ship, you don’t have to pay for a mortgage or rent, car payments, utility bills, home maintenance, or household items. Plus, you never have to pay for a gym membership, entertainment, meals, or travel.

All in all, Libby says she only spends around $39,000 a year.

The couple believes that minimalism is the key to freedom

After the couple moved from a Texas-sized house to a smaller place in Canada, they realized that they didn’t need much to get by. After throwing away many of their possessions, they kept downsizing until they adopted a nomadic lifestyle. “And the more we traveled, the more minimalist we became. “The freedom was addictive,” Libby said. “I get to wake up in a new country, step outside and breathe in a different horizon. I don’t cook, clean, or run errands. I spend more time with my husband than most couples ever get. I meet people from all around the world, and I get to live a life that feels light, intentional, and honestly fun!”