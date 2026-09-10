Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Psychologist uncovers the unexpected reason we procrastinate and the trick to stopping it

“Procrastination is rarely about laziness or poor time management.”

By

Cecily Knobler

By

Upworthy Staff

procrastination, anxiety, mental health, busyness
Photo credit: CanvaA woman sits at her desk, looking overwhelmed.

Procrastination is more common than some might think. In fact, according to an article by Forbes senior contributor Bryan Robinson, more than 78 percent of working people procrastinate even though “it makes them anxious.” Some think it’s due to laziness, while others believe the anxiety itself creates a loop: they’re too anxious to get a task done, but not getting it done makes them even more anxious.

However, one theory behind why people procrastinate turns the whole “laziness” argument on its head.

Dr. Rick Hanson, a psychologist, shares a fascinating idea. In a comment attached to a clip posted on Instagram, he offers an entirely different view: “Procrastination is rarely about laziness or poor time management. It is more often something much more subtle. If I finish this, then what? If the pile disappears, who am I without it?”

He explains how having something that still needs to be tackled can feel like “proof” that we matter.

“Unfinished tasks can start to feel like proof that we’re busy, needed, in motion. They create a kind of background hum of identity. As long as something is pending, we’re still becoming. Still almost there.”

The deep fear of not existing anymore

In the video, Hanson says people procrastinate “even when there are no obstructions to completing something, because sometimes they’re kind of afraid, almost at a deep level, that if they complete things, they’ll disappear. There will be almost no more basis for being. It’s the incomplete cycles in their life—the unfinished tasks, the various piles here or there—that almost give them a sense of psychological substance and existence.”

Hanson has ways to address this, and the first is to truly examine your motivations (or seemingly lack thereof).

“Look closely and ask yourself, ‘Is this really true? Do I go on existing because I have a number of undone tasks that I’m going to get to tomorrow or eventually? Is that why I keep on existing?’ Well, no. And notice the ways you can go on being. Or you have others you know who complete a lot of things, and they continue to exist just fine and really, quite happily.”

He says we must rewrite our inner monologue.

“Gradually realize for yourself, ‘Oh, I can complete these various tasks. And they then disappear from my life, understandably. I took care of it. And I’m still here, having a good time. And getting ready to accomplish the next important thing.’”

Why we feel the need to stay busy

Upworthy spoke with Cort M. Dorn-Medeiros, a professional counselor and addiction specialist, who first noted that there are many real reasons people might procrastinate.

“Fear of failure, doubts about self-worth, perfectionist tendencies, emotional avoidance, and potential diagnoses such as attention-deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).”

That said, he does give credence to Hanson’s idea as well.

“We have strong cultural messaging that if we are not doing something, if we are not being productive, then we are not useful. All of our human value lies in the ‘doing’ rather than the ‘being.’ A lot of this is derived from Internet-based hustle culture, where speed is prioritized above all else. Do more, make more money, and do it faster and faster.

If we are left with nothing to do, then we are left sitting with our own thoughts and feelings. Procrastination is a good way to unconsciously avoid sitting with our feelings. If we are constantly focused on our to-do list and maintain it in a way that prevents progress by crossing things off, we manage our anxiety about ‘being’ rather than ‘doing.’”

Finishing isn’t always the goal

Matthew Baker, LCSW, tells Upworthy it’s all about avoidance.

“Procrastination is almost always about avoiding something uncomfortable. For some people, finishing a project is what becomes the problem, not starting it. This is often because the brain gets rewarded from simply planning and organizing, even without actually doing anything. So some people avoid completing tasks because they’re already getting a sense of satisfaction from planning, and finishing means that this dopamine stream just…stops.”

This article originally appeared in March. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

cruise ships, retirement, teachers, cruising, permanent cruising, vacation, alternative lifestyles, economy, joy, travel
Life Hacks

Retired teachers in their 30s live on cruise ships full-time for a little over $10K a year

Life Hacks

How embracing the ‘Empty Boat Theory’ can help you keep anger and anxiety in check

vsauce, people look older, michael stevens, 30 then vs now, aging,
Generations

The fascinating reason people looked much older in the past than they do today

beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change
Nature

Beavers were brought to the desert to save a dying river. 6 years later, here are the results.

torani, flavored syrup, layoffs, lay off, laid off
Culture

This major American company started in 1925. It hasn’t laid off a single employee since.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
Taylor Swift, Midnights, singer, car wreck, vehicle
Making Sense of Science

Study finds Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ and nine other albums are linked to a 15% rise in car wrecks

Patrick Hamilton
Survival, True Stories, Outdoors, Funny, Family
Culture

A free climber was stranded 250 feet up a mountain. His 911 call reveals his one true fear.

Adam Albright-Hanna
productivity, focus, productivity hack, life hacks, concentration, psychology, neuroscience, study hacks, study habits, study skills
Education

Easy ‘3-2-1 method’ uses neuroscience to trick your brain into incredible concentration

Evan Porter
Gen Z, college, safety
Culture

Retired cop shares unconventional safety tips for Gen Zers headed to college

Heather Wake