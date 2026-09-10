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100-year-old flute player asks band to play blues, then joins in and steals the show

No one at the nursing home was ready.

By

Heather Wake

dovydas, blues, nursing home
Photo credit: CanvaA man playing an instrument, left, and people dancing, right.

It’s fairly commonplace for bands to lend their talents to facilities like nursing homes. It’s much rarer for those nursing home residents to end up joining the band.

But such was the case for the Lithuanian-born musician known as DØVYDÅS, who was entertaining an elderly audience at a senior facility when a man in a fun Hawaiian shirt, said to be 100 years old, asked him to play any blues music in the key of C.

Naturally, DØVYDÅS was more than willing to oblige.

dovydas, blues music, nursing home
A person playing the guitar. Photo credit: Canva

“Oh, yeah, I can do some blues,” DØVYDÅS replied, to which the man said, “Okay … I’ll play some.”

The man then strutted forward with his instrument case and opened it to reveal a flute.

The duet no one was expecting

DØVYDÅS gave the man a few different tempos to choose from before he settled on a steady but upbeat four-note loop. But then, when he put the flute to his lips, he was off to the races, doing jazzy riffs like nobody’s business.

Watch on  YouTube

Pretty soon, folks were up dancing, another man came up to sing, and, for all intents and purposes, it was certifiably lit in that nursing home.

The general consensus: This guy is a pro

Down in the comments, people couldn’t help but commend the gentleman on his enduring flute-playing prowess.

“Flute player here. This gentleman was/ is a pro. His technique and ability are so obviously experienced and talented. Keeps that pinky down! Wonderful to see.”

“A professional musician 100 years old, that’s awesome!”

“Holy Cow!!! The flute player still has it!”

But perhaps what resonated even more with viewers was the visceral way this man lit up while getting to do what he loved—and how refreshing it was to see such a sight in a nursing home, of all places.

“Retired nurse here to say you’re a lovely fellow Dovydas! Giving those gentleman an opportunity to shine one more time just doubled your angel points count!”

“My Mom is living independently in a nursing home. It can be so depressing seeing people sitting around just waiting for their time to end. This video shows it doesn’t have to be like that.”

But it was this comment that really brought it all home: “Us old folks still have value. This was wonderful.”

There is no age limit for childlike joy

dovydas, blues music, nursing home
A group of cheerful seniors. Photo credit: Canva

Indeed, older people still have so much passion, talent, and joy to share. They just don’t often get the same number of opportunities to share them. DØVYDÅS could have just played for his audience that day. That was the gig, after all. But instead, he provided that kind of opportunity. And the results were nothing short of magic.

Also, what a heartwarming reminder of how music, or participation in any kind of art, really, can bring out that eternally young and vibrant part of us—no matter how many earthly years we have under our belts.

All in all, just a healthy dose of digital dopamine.

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