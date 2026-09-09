Study finds Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ and nine other albums are linked to a 15% rise in car wrecks

What’s more fun than streaming your fave artist’s new album the second it drops? Will it live up to the hype? Which new track will be your favorite? The anticipation is almost intoxicating—and that might be the problem, especially if you’re behind the wheel when you press play.

We all know the golden rule of driving: keep your eyes on the road. But an alarming new study suggests that our ears might be stopping us from fully paying attention to our surroundings. Could New Music Friday have a dangerous effect on road safety?

Do downloads doom drivers?

According to research published in JAMA Network Open, those massive album release parties may come with an unseen cost. Scientists led by Harvard Medical School examined six years of federal traffic data, analyzing over 230,000 fatal car accidents between 2017 and 2022. They cross-referenced those tragedy-marked dates with the ten biggest single-day album drops in streaming history, including iconic releases like Taylor Swift’s Midnights, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti.

The results were as clear as they were concerning. On major release days, especially for highly anticipated megastar albums, U.S. traffic fatalities spiked by roughly 15%.

The hidden culprit behind the New Music Friday spike

To make sense of the sudden jump, researchers looked closely at what makes a new music release date stand out from typical everyday music streaming. They found that Spotify streaming surges by as much as 43% on an album drop day. That’s an increase from an average of 86 million daily streams to over 123 million.

As you might imagine, studying distracted driving habits in a lab is challenging, but album release dates create a distinct data point researchers can track. Artists set most album drops months in advance. Because so much music is streamed, it’s completely independent of weather, holidays, or traffic patterns. So when researchers controlled for those factors, the pattern held firm. On an average album release day, the model estimated roughly 18 additional traffic deaths across the country.

It’s important to note that correlation does not equal causation. When researchers dug into what type of driver is affected most, however, the data painted an unmistakable picture of modern distraction:

Solo drivers saw significantly higher spikes in fatalities than vehicles containing multiple occupants. Did DJ duties distract these solo drivers from the road?

Younger male drivers. Demographically, this group streams more music daily than other segments. They also showed the sharpest increases in risk.

Clear conditions saw bigger jumps than rainy days. Snow, fog, and rain demand more attention when you’re behind the wheel. When weather isn’t a factor, drivers let their focus wander to distractions, like playing with their music app.

Even more surprisingly, vehicles manufactured in 2016 or later showed a larger increase in fatalities. Newer cars often come with built-in infotainment systems and interactive touchscreens that can draw eyes from the road, especially if you’re excitedly scrolling through a brand-new track list while navigating traffic.

Rethinking how we tune in on the road

The study authors emphasize that their findings show a strong statistical association rather than absolute proof. They would need more infotainment panel data to conclusively link streaming music to any single crash. Still, the underlying message hits home. When millions of people simultaneously reach for their phones to queue up 13 brand new tracks the moment they start their engine, the shared distraction on our highways becomes a very real, even fatal, public health variable.

Music brings us together, fuels our commutes, and soundtracks our best memories. Driving and futzing with technology at the same time creates distractions. This research is a gentle, vital reminder: create a playlist before you get behind the wheel. Or wait to play that new TayTay track until you’re safely parked at home.