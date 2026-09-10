Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Man who’s rated over 300 benches finally gives a perfect 10—for the most heartwarming reason

“No moment or bench will ever come close to this for me.”

By

Heather Wake

rate this bench, wedding, wholesome
Photo credit: All images used with permission of @ratehtisbench via InstagramSam Wilmot finally found his favorite bench. And his favorite person.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sam Wilmot has been lucky enough to find a passion in life, and a unique one at that. 

Since 2019, Wilmot has rated over 300 benches, scoring functional factors like back support, building material, and seat curvature, as well as more subjective, yet equally important aspects like the view and location. With each rating, he gives cool, sometimes cheeky insight into whatever bench he’s rating.

A brief tour of everyone’s favorite bench-rating Instagram page

For example, in his post about England’s National Coal Mining Museum’s wooden bench featuring Paddington Bear, which received a 6/10, Wilmot gave a brief history lesson about Paddington (a story based on a real teddy bear gifted on Christmas Eve in 1956 and inspired by wartime refugees and evacuees during WWII) and explained that the statue was there to promote the latest Paddington movie. He also noted that having Paddington’s cheerful presence on the bench raised its overall score “considerably.” 

Or this “solid, unyielding and strong” stone bench, which was made in dedication to the men sent off to fight in the Great War, seven of whom were killed in the battle. This bench also got a 6/10. 

Or this one, where Wilmot commends Birmingham’s “Black Sabbath bench” for featuring “one of the coolest features” he’s ever seen: an interactive QR code leading folks to take a “Black Sabbath bench selfie.” He also explains how the band named itself after a 1963 Italian horror movie with the same title, which happened to be playing in the theater across the street from the band’s rehearsal studio during their formative years. Still, that bench also received a 6/10.

Never in his seven-year stint has Wilmot given a bench a perfect 10 score

Nine out of ten, sure, which he had previously awarded to a bench just outside a 13th-century St. John the Baptist Church in Old Sodbury, South Gloucestershire. With features including a supportive backrest, comfortable armrests, and a nicely curved wooden seat, plus a view overlooking the English countryside stretching toward Bristol and Wales…it was about as close to a perfect score as you could get.

Still, Wilmot was holding out for that “overwhelming feeling of joy and awe” type of “wow” factor, only fitting for a 10/10 bench. 

Then, on June 21, 2026, that very same bench delivered that overwhelming sense of joy and awe, that “wow” factor. Shooting it up to a perfect 10…

For on this bench, he married his fiancée, Sophie. 

According to his post, their very first conversation was, quite fittingly, “bench-related.” Sophie had commended Wilmot for doing a “cracking” job with his content, and throughout their relationship, she has supported his passion. In fact, Wilmot writes that his page “would not exist without her or have become what it is today.”

And so, as they donned their wedding attire and the signature “hard stare,” the local bench was infused with all the memories of their relationship so far. 

“People have tried to make out bench reviews and rankings to be boring and mundane, but there’s nothing boring about spending time outdoors and bonding with the person you grow to love whilst bench spotting,” wrote Wilmot. He added, “No moment or bench will ever come close to this for me, I can proudly say I have found my 10. In Sophie, and this bench. Sophie Alicia Wilmot, I love you.”

Whether for that elusive 10/10 score, or stumbling upon someone with an undeniably unique hobby, or witnessing the power of love to turn even the most mundane thing magical, fans new and old celebrated this milestone. 

“Why, yes Instagram gods, I will follow the man who rates benches. Love a weird hobby over here (mine is spotting postboxes). Also 10/10 for the way you speak about your goddess of a wife and massive congratulations to you both.”

“Best bench of all!!! Congratulations! Enjoy the joy, the reflection, the view and just pondering that keeps married life better shared and enjoyed than life all by yourself. SO happy you found your love!”

“It has always been 10/10 for us as we installed it in memory of my father, who would have been amused and delighted with the feedback. We obviously chose well.”

Even Sheryl Oobaloos, Wilmot’s wedding photographer, couldn’t help but chime in, writing, “Honoured to capture this 10/10 moment for you and with you. In over a decade of weddings, this is one of the moments that will always stick out!! A fabulous couple and a pleasure to be a part of your story.”

Indeed, very often it is not the location, the comfort, or even the view that makes up our fondest memories; it’s the people we share them with. May we all feel that 10/10 feeling, bench or no bench. 

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

dovydas, blues, nursing home
Culture

100-year-old flute player asks band to play blues, then joins in and steals the show

Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac, Landslide
Pop Culture

Stevie Nicks wrote ‘Landslide’ in 5 minutes. Here’s why it resonates with every generation.

cruise ships, retirement, teachers, cruising, permanent cruising, vacation, alternative lifestyles, economy, joy, travel
Life Hacks

Retired teachers in their 30s live on cruise ships full-time for a little over $10K a year

Life Hacks

How embracing the ‘Empty Boat Theory’ can help you keep anger and anxiety in check

vsauce, people look older, michael stevens, 30 then vs now, aging,
Generations

The fascinating reason people looked much older in the past than they do today

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change
Nature

Beavers were brought to the desert to save a dying river. 6 years later, here are the results.

Evan Porter & Upworthy Staff
procrastination, anxiety, mental health, busyness
People Skills

Psychologist uncovers the unexpected reason we procrastinate and the trick to stopping it

Cecily Knobler & Upworthy Staff
torani, flavored syrup, layoffs, lay off, laid off
Culture

This major American company started in 1925. It hasn’t laid off a single employee since.

Emily Shiffer
Taylor Swift, Midnights, singer, car wreck, vehicle
Making Sense of Science

Study finds Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ and nine other albums are linked to a 15% rise in car wrecks

Patrick Hamilton