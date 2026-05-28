Landlord evicted her after 7 years. She took her entire garden with her on the way out.

When she was 18, a woman signed a lease on a house that wasn’t much to look at. The backyard was bare dirt with a fence around it. But it was cheap and it had space, which was exactly what she wanted.

Over the next seven years, she built something. A greenhouse. A garden shed. A pizza oven. Raised vegetable beds in transportable containers. An aquaponics setup. Pavers. The kind of backyard that became the place all her friends wanted to gather.

“It became the green oasis all my friends gathered at,” she wrote on Reddit. A backyard oasis. Photo credit: Jan Canty via Unsplash

Then, her landlords decided to sell the house and asked her to leave. So she did. And she took her garden with her.

“Nothing in my last backyard was directly planted into the ground, and nothing permanent,” she explained. She dismantled the shed and greenhouse, loaded every pot and garden bed onto a truck, and cleared the space in three days. The backyard was returned to the same state she’d found it in seven years earlier: bare dirt with a fence. AITA for bringing my garden with me when I moved?

byu/GardeningMonster inAmItheAsshole

Her landlords were furious. Turns out they’d already listed the property for sale using photos of her garden, and buyers were walking away when they showed up and found an empty lot instead.

They accused her of stealing their plants and wrecking the property.

She hadn’t broken any rules. Her contract said she could garden. She had photos from the original walkthrough showing the backyard in its pre-garden state. The same real estate agent who’d done her initial inspection signed off on her move-out, and she got her full deposit back. A backyard greenhouse. Photo credit: Canva

“Legally I’m fine,” she wrote, but she was still wondering if she’d done something wrong. Reddit answered that question pretty quickly.

“This is a very classic story of a landlord trying to benefit from home improvements paid for by the tenant,” one person wrote. “If your landlord was honest, he would have asked you how much you wanted to leave the garden as it was. You owe him nothing.”

Someone else shared a similar experience where their landlord actually paid them to leave their balcony improvements behind. “I set my price and was literally paid to move out. Win-win all round.” A couple doing some home improvement. Photo credit: Canva

The landlords’ argument was essentially that her years of unpaid labor and personal investment had become their property the moment they decided to sell. The woman’s argument was that she’d rented a dirt lot, improved it entirely at her own expense with fully transportable setups, and took her stuff when she left.

The survey data sides with the landlords on one point. Research cited by the Virginia Cooperative Extension shows that well-maintained landscaping can raise a home’s perceived value by ten to twelve percent. Buyers do make strong first impressions from a property’s exterior.

But there’s a difference between landscaping that belongs to a property and a greenhouse someone built herself and loaded onto a truck. She knew the difference. Her contract knew the difference. The real estate agent knew the difference.

The landlords just hadn’t thought about it until the buyers started walking away.