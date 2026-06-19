Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

A chef made Keanu Reeves wait in line, then called him Sean Connery. He came back 23 years later.

Keanu Reeves got called ‘Sean Connery’ at a SF noodle shop. He made it part of ‘The Matrix.’

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By

Upworthy Staff

Keanu Reeves, House of Nanking, The Matrix, San Francisco, Chinatown
Photo credit: Governo do Estado de São Paulo via Wikimedia CommonsKeanu Reeves in 2019.

There is exactly one rule that has never bent at House of Nanking, the cramped, beloved Shanghainese spot in San Francisco’s Chinatown: everyone waits. No one skips the line. Not Francis Ford Coppola, not anyone. So, in 1997, when a young actor in all black turned up hoping for a table, Peter Fang did what he did to everybody.

His daughter Kathy, then a starstruck fan, recognized the man instantly and begged her father to let him skip the line. As Kathy told the SF Standard, her dad refused without budging, which is its own kind of immigrant-parent comedy. “Not only do they not give an inch, but they can embarrass you, all within five minutes,” she said.

The embarrassment was just getting started. Peter, who didn’t watch many movies, walked over, took one look at the famous-seeming customer, and reached for the only relevant name filed in his head. “Kathy, come take a picture!” he called out. “It’s him! It’s Sean Connery!”

It was not Sean Connery. It was Keanu Reeves.

Mortified, Kathy apologized on her father’s behalf. Reeves, by every account the most gracious man in show business, took it perfectly. As the SF Standard reported, he thanked Peter and said he was deeply honored to be mistaken for an actor as talented as Sean Connery. Before he left, Kathy grabbed a disposable camera and snapped a photo with him. It went up by the front window and stayed there for decades. “Keanu Reeves was such a gentleman,” Kathy recalled. “You know how everybody talks about him being the nicest person in the industry.”

Coming around again

Here’s where it loops back on itself in a way no one could have scripted. In February 2020, Reeves came back to San Francisco to film The Matrix Resurrections. House of Nanking, the very restaurant where Neo, decades earlier in the first film, had famously praised the “really good noodles,” was chosen as a location. Kathy was now 36 weeks pregnant and fighting to keep the family business alive in the first brutal months of the pandemic. A producer reached out about a secret project, NDAs got signed, and only then did the Fangs learn their corner restaurant was going into The Matrix.

Sweet surprises

When the movie came out, fans spotted the Easter egg: as Neo slurps noodles on screen, the old photo of a younger Keanu hangs on the wall behind him, the same snapshot from the disposable camera. Per Kathy’s account by way of GamesRadar, the crew were longtime regulars, and they surprised her by making a cleaner, better copy of the photo so it could keep hanging by the window for years to come.

The really fun part, though, is the baby. Kathy and her husband, Caleb Sima, had a name picked out for their son: Hawk. But Sima, as it happens, is a former hacker, the real kind, which makes him spiritual kin to a certain fictional hacker named Neo. Right around the filming, Sima floated the obvious idea. They were going to have to change the kid’s name. Their son is Neo now.

The whole saga eventually became part of a House of Nanking cookbook, more than 100 recipes including the yang chun noodle soup that inspired Neo’s onscreen bowl. This particular recipes is built around Kathy’s relationship with her parents, Peter and Lily, who at 75 and 76 still work the restaurant every single day. It is, somehow, a true story: a father’s stubborn fairness, a celebrity misidentification worthy of a sitcom, and a movie star humble enough to wait for a table and gracious enough to come back two decades later and turn the whole thing into cinema.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

Fred Rogers, handwritten letters, kindness, Mister Rogers, success
Pop Culture

He wrote 1,000 famous people one question as a teen. Mister Rogers’ answer refused the premise.

united airlines, als, united, retirement story, father's day
Culture

United pilot with ALS retires on final flight with his son in the pilot’s seat

big sister, little sister, BBBS
Wholesome

Big Sister Jaleesa and Little Sister Jaime exemplify how mentorship is a two-way street

Dolph Lundgren, fatherhood, Father's Day, children
Dads

Dolph Lundgren gets raw about love, fatherhood and that guy he once lost an acting role to

carnie wilson, brian wilson, wendy wilson, beach boys, brian wilson's death
Pop Culture

Beach Boy Brian Wilson’s daughters share his ‘extremely spiritual’ side a year after passing

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
waymo, driverless car, cars, patriotic kenny, jaguar, silent generation
Technology

Two men in their 80s take a trip in a self-driving car, and it’s an absolute must-watch

Cecily Knobler & Upworthy Staff
time, neil degrasse tyson, time flies, perception of time. clock, science,
Science

Neil deGrasse Tyson explains why time accelerates as we get older and how to slow it down

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
teddy roosevelt, theodore roosevelt, president roosevelt, grief, depression
Health

Teddy Roosevelt’s method for overcoming grief and depression holds up more than 100 years later

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff
united states, american, europe, living abroad, U.K.
Culture

American shares his 9 realizations about the U.S. after 13 years abroad and it’s eye-opening

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff