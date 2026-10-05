Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Kansas inmates raised over $4,000 of their own money to pay down a school district’s lunch debt

Inmates pooled $3,810 from their own accounts, while prison staff added the rest to clear most of the balance.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

culture, wholesome, best of humanity
Photo credit: SDI Productions via CanvaRepresentative image of students being served lunch at a school cafeteria.

Norton Community Schools in northwest Kansas finished the 2025-26 school year about $6,000 in the hole on student meal accounts. The deficit was accumulated from breakfasts and lunches served to kids whose families couldn’t cover the cost. USD 211 is among the school districts that keep serving hot meals even when accounts go negative, rather than handing students alternative meals or singling them out at the cash register.

Men incarcerated at the Norton Correctional Facility heard about the debt and decided to take it on. They organized through Reaching Out From Within, an incarcerated-led rehabilitation program founded in Kansas in 1982 that operates in prisons in Kansas, Missouri, and North Carolina.

According to a Facebook post from the prison, the men raised $3,810 from their own personal accounts. Staff at the Kansas Department of Corrections added another $457, bringing the total to $4,267 and covering roughly 71% of what the district was owed.

On August 3, about 30 inmates gathered at the facility to hand over the money to district superintendent Corey Roy.

“I was moved at how the men I spoke with wanted to make a positive impact to help others in the community,” Roy said. “I think it gave them a sense of purpose and knowledge that they made a difference for a young person they don’t even know.”

Roy said that when he talked with the men afterward, several told him they had gone hungry as children themselves, and that it had affected their schooling.

“I was very appreciative to have the chance to talk to them as a group, but also individually, to hear how this made them feel to help someone else,” Roy said. “In listening to them, I believe this gave them a chance to reflect and know that, moving forward, they can make choices that are positive for themselves and others in the community.”

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

parenting, motherhood, mom
Moms

I’m almost ‘done’ parenting my kids. Here are 5 things I’d go back and tell my young mom self.

centenarians, aging, old people, seniors, 100 year olds, greatest generation, silent generation, boomers, longevity, humor, culture, wisdom
Generations

Centenarians answer taboo questions about sex, death, and what they really think about young people

guitar, learning a skill, neuroscience, music, exposure, passive exposure, gardening
Science

Neuroscientists say a simple trick will help you learn any new skill a lot faster

Gen X childhood, kids in the 1980s, '80s kids
Generations

Gen Xers share 33 ‘crazy’ things that were seen as totally normal when they were kids

women talking, women in kitchen, emotional talk, female bonding, friends
People Skills

Want to feel closer to someone? Share the feels, not the facts.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
Paul McCartney, Nirvana, Kurt Cobain, music
Pop Culture

That time Paul McCartney accidentally became Nirvana’s frontman and got a Grammy for it

Cecily Knobler
Education

Teacher reveals the ‘really obvious’ reason teens no longer read. It’s not just the phones.

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
classic baby names, old people baby name trend, baby names, terrible baby names, baby name trends
Family

Man hilariously calls out parents who give their babies ‘old people names’

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff
1980s, 1990s, boomers, gen x, nostalgia
Culture

Boomers and Gen Xers share 30 things they don’t miss from the ’80s and ’90s

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff