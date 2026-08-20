After 27 years apart, a divorced dad showed up at his ex-wife’s door when she needed him most

The video is about twenty seconds long and almost nothing happens in it. A man spots a woman as she climbs a flight of stairs. He helps her through some exercises. They read together. They play video games. He takes her out for a drive. It looks like ordinary footage of a long marriage in its later stretch, the part where the drama has burned off and what’s left is two people getting through a Tuesday.

Except, the man and woman had been divorced for nearly 30 years.

Megan Tai, the couple’s daughter, posted the video to her TikTok in April 2024. Her parents met in California in the 1990s when her father was stationed there with the military. They married and had two children, Megan and her older brother Jeremy. The marriage came apart not long after Megan was born. Her father went home to Hawaii. Her mother, Patti, stayed and raised both kids on an elementary school teacher’s salary. For more than two decades they lived separate lives and had essentially no contact.

Then Patti was diagnosed with Stage 4 endometrial cancer.

Still a family

Megan moved in to help. Her father was among the first people at Patti’s side when she came home from the hospital, and he did not leave.

“Fast forward 20+ years later to my mother’s diagnosis,” Megan wrote on a fundraising page for her mother’s care. “My father was one of the first people by her side when she was released from the hospital.”

The part that isn’t in the video is what he was like once he got there. They talked for hours. They laughed. “They bickered like they were still married,” Megan wrote. She said it let her see her parents as they had been when they were young, which she had never had any way to picture. She was in her late twenties and it was the first time in her life she had watched the two of them be in a room together.

More than keeping a promise

The reflex with a story like this is to reach for the wedding vows, find the “in-sickness-and-in-health line,” and file it under a promise kept. That isn’t what this is. These two people were released from those promises by a court when their daughter was an infant. He had spent most of his adult life two thousand miles away with no duty to her of any kind. He got on a plane to be with and care for her anyway. An older couple takes walk in the woods. Photo credit: diversifylens via Canva.

Patti Tai died on May 29, 2026, after three years with cancer. She was 69.

Her obituary fills out the woman seen being helped up the stairs. Patricia Lynn Gibler Tai, born in Monterey in 1957 to parents who owned Grove Pharmacy on Lighthouse Avenue in Pacific Grove. She went to Pacific Grove High, class of 1975. She then attended Fresno State, where she got her degree and her teaching credential. Then, she spent nearly forty years in the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, most of it at La Mesa Elementary. She had a boisterous laugh and a sharp wit. She was described as spunky and mischievous.

These revelations mean the woman who could not manage a staircase without a hand had spent four decades getting other people’s children up much harder ones.

She left behind Jeremy and Megan, three siblings, a long list of former students, a grandson, and her former spouse. The marriage ended more than twenty years ago, but the family never entirely came apart.