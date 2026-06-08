A teacher helped a woman plant trees in the desert. She found him 27 years later.

In 1999, an American teacher named Ronald Sakolsky was working as an English exchange teacher at Luoyang No. 2 Foreign Language School in central China’s Henan Province. One day he caught a televised news segment about a woman named Yin Yuzhen, who was attempting something that sounded borderline insane: turning a stretch of the Maowusu Desert in Inner Mongolia into a forest, one sapling at a time.

He was moved enough to do something about it. Sakolsky wrote to institutions back in the US and got a foundation in Boston to donate $5,000 for Yin’s tree-planting work. The money was sent to her in cash.

“I have never seen such a big amount of money before. It made me surprised,” Yin said, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). To put it in perspective, that $5,000 in 1999 could have bought her a 400-square-meter apartment. Instead, she spent nearly all of it on saplings. She kept exactly one dollar bill as a souvenir. A young tree sprouts from the ground. Photo credit: Canva

In the spring of 2000, Sakolsky traveled out to the desert to meet her in person and see the work. At that point, the land was still mostly yellow sand. He was openly skeptical.

“When Mr. Sakolsky visited me, he saw me planting trees in the desert. Seeing the land filled with yellow sands, he shook his head, saying ‘impossible, impossible’,” Yin said to China Daily.

Yin’s story started in the 1980s, when she moved from Shaanxi Province at age 19 to marry a man living deep in the Maowusu sandy area, China’s fourth-largest desert. Her first home was a cellar half-buried in sand, where overnight winds would sometimes seal the entrance with drifting dunes. From there, she and her husband started planting, and they didn’t stop. Over the following decades, they restored more than 70,000 mu of desertified land, roughly 4,600 hectares, into green oasis. Yin was named a National Model Worker by China’s State Council in 2000 and later shared her experience at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

After Sakolsky finished his teaching assignment and returned to the United States, the two lost touch. But Yin never forgot him. She had his name engraved on a stone monument in the desert. And the saplings his money bought kept growing.

In early May 2026, Yin decided to find him. A video of her standing in front of the now-dense woods was posted online and shared by CCTV on Instagram. In it, she makes an appeal: “Mr. Sakolsky, we would like to invite you to come back to China to witness how the US$5,000 you donated many years ago has become a large forest.”

The clip went viral. With help from Sakolsky’s former students and colleagues, the search took under 48 hours. The school’s former vice-principal, Bai Fan, who had accompanied Sakolsky on that original visit in 2000, got him on the phone. On May 18, 27 years after the donation, Yin and Sakolsky reconnected on a video call.

“It’s amazing! It’s amazing to me! I can’t believe we are talking,” Sakolsky said, according to China Daily.

Yin told him what his money had become. “You are my brother. I used the $5,000 you donated to plant a forest. When will you come and see it? I really want to see you.”

“I will try,” Sakolsky replied. Then, speaking slowly in Chinese, he added that he wanted to come back and plant a tree with her himself. He called the transformation “a miracle” and Yin “a truly amazing woman.” She told SCMP he plans to return this summer or autumn.

That $5,000 is now more than 50,000 trees. The forest stabilizes what used to be barren, shifting dunes, shelters wildlife, and holds back the encroaching sand.

Yin’s corner of the desert has since drawn others into the same work. According to China Daily, An American volunteer who goes by the Chinese name Yin Yifan has been planting trees alongside her since 2015, adding more than 2,000 of his own. A 76-year-old Chinese American educator recently flew in from California just to plant four saplings herself.

According to China’s National Forestry and Grassland Administration, the country has now rehabilitated 53% of its treatable desertified land, a net reduction of about 65 million mu (4.3 million hectares) of desertified land. Land that was once bare sand now grows medicinal herbs, grasses, melons, walnuts, and fruit.

But the heart of this particular story is smaller than national statistics. It’s one skeptical teacher who said “impossible,” one woman who refused to accept that, and a single dollar bill she kept for 27 years to remember the moment a stranger believed in her enough to try.