Philosophy expert shares a simple way anyone can create like a genius

When we think of people worthy of the title “genius,” we conjure images of Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla, Jane Goodall, Marie Curie, Mozart, or Brian Wilson: people whose incredible talent, unique insights, and dogged work ethic opened our eyes to experiencing and understanding the world in ways no one had before.

Their brilliance appears to exist in the stratosphere of human achievement, completely unattainable to the average person. However, according to philosophy expert Julian de Medeiros, with a slight change in how you approach your work, you can take the first steps toward being a genius. De Medeiros is popular on TikTok and Substack, where he shares his thoughts on philosophy, focusing on intelligence, relationships, and freedom.

First, de Medeiros outlines the common ideas of how people see genius, quoting Arthur Schopenhauer‘s definition of genius: “Talent hits a target no one else can hit. Genius hits a target no one else can see.” As Marcel Proust said, “A genius creates his own posterity,” meaning geniuses are often misunderstood in their lifetimes, but later appreciated for their achievements. Albert Einstein. Photo credit: Associated Press/Wikimedia Commons

The type of genius we can find within ourselves

For the second class of genius, de Medeiros believes they have a mindset we can all tap into, one discussed by the 17th-century Dutch-Jewish philosopher Baruch Spinoza.

“To my mind, genius is therefore a form of the Spinozian idea of conceived necessity. Someone who does what they were born to do; they can’t do it otherwise,” de Medeiros said in a TikTok video.

To put it simply, true genius exists in the deepest part of ourselves, compelling us to create something that no one else can. These ideas stem from the core of an individual and can’t be replicated by anyone else. But to bring them to light requires you to stop caring about how others judge your work.

“Like Camus said, a genius, like, is someone who is so free that their very existence is a kind of rebellion,” de Medeiros said. “They do something without caring what other people think or how it will be received.”

He adds that we should be suspicious of people who call themselves geniuses or use that label as an excuse for erratic behavior: “Whereas a true genius, and this is very important, doesn’t think of themselves as a genius. They don’t worry about that at all.” A woman painting. Photo credit: Canva

Finding your inner genius

No two people see the world in the same way. There is no one else who has had the same realizations, joys, sorrows, triumphs, and disappointments as you. Your inner voice and feelings are unique, and sharing them with the world is your first step on the path to genius. The key is creating without caring whether your work makes money, gets a lot of likes on social media, or fits the current fashion.

Your unique ideas, mixed with passion and courage, are the formula that can put you on the narrow path that few have trod before.

“A genius is someone who doesn’t even care about how their work is perceived,” de Medeiros said. “They live for their work. The work is its own reward. And in so doing, they can achieve something monumental. That is the mark of a true genius. And if you wanna be one, that’s how you should work.”