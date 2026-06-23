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Passersby in Massachusetts city get free pooch smooches at Golden Retriever’s ‘kissing booth’

Driver waits with his sign at the open window to give people licks of joy.

By

Annie Reneau

golden retriever, window, dog
Photo credit: CanvaIs there anything more delightful than a Golden Retriever "kissing booth"?

Few animals on Earth are as innately endearing as a friendly Golden Retriever. Even folks who don’t fancy themselves “dog people” tend to melt in the presence of a sweet-natured Golden. And if you are a dog person, you can just consider yourself a goner.

Perhaps that’s why a Golden Retriever’s “kissing booth” has captured the hearts of so many residents and visitors of Waltham, Massachusetts. The kissing booth isn’t exactly a booth, but rather a window of a home that opens directly onto the sidewalk. And the kissing isn’t really kissing, per se, but rather friendly licks from a good doggo named Driver.

As shown in a clip from NBC10 Boston, Driver’s human, Haley Scott, puts out a sign when “Driver’s Kissing Booth” is open, usually in the early evenings. It reads:

“Kisses and Pats are offered free of charge. Pay it forward with an act of kindness.

My name is Driver and I’m a 3-year-old Golden Retriever! Some of my favorite things are tennis balls, swimming, and going to the horse farm with my mom.”

Attached to the sign is a little baggie of treats. “There are treats here for me—please only one per visit! I’m watching my figure,” the sign reads.

It’s all about spreading the joy of a good doggo

golden retriever, dog, pets
Golden Retrievers are joy bringers. (Photo credit: Canva)

Driver (named after Haley’s late father, who was a truck driver) waits patiently by the window for passersby. Haley calls it his “Street TV.” As people approach, Driver sticks his snout out the open window. Some come just for pats, but plenty of people lean in for some sweet pooch smooches as well.

A woman named Annie who passed by and visited the booth said, “People need the joy and love of unconditional love from a dog like a Golden Retriever.”

It’s so true. Haley could easily put out a tip jar for the privilege of getting sweet doggo kisses from Driver, but for her, it’s really about spreading that joy and love.

“Ultimately, I’m doing this because it makes people happy,” she told NBC10. “And so if this made you smile, just go do something to make someone else smile.”

People everywhere are enjoying Driver’s Kissing Booth

Golden Retriever, kiss, dog
Golden Retrievers are so very kissable. (Photo credit: Canva)

Judging by the comments, it’s definitely making people smile:

“Goldens are the best people!”

“This world needs more golden retrievers!”

“I love how dogs love attention, and we love giving them attention.”

“This is the greatest story! What a wonderful dog and his human for doing this. This world needs more animals and humans like this in it.”

“How sweet! What a good boy! And mom is special for sharing him with the world.”

“Now that is beautiful to see. A happy pup spreading happiness. Protect this pup and his human.”

Here’s to Driver’s Golden Retriever joy and his human Haley who’s spreading it.

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