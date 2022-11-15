Parents have kids record them dancing but capture their reactions instead and it's pure joy
This is one TikTok trend that's totally worth it.
We all know parenting can be tough, but if there's one thing that makes the roller coaster of emotions totally worth it, it's seeing our children's faces light up with joy.
Children's smiles are infectious, and not in the scary pandemic kind of a way. There's simply nothing better in this world than the face of a bright-eyed little human beaming with happiness, which is why a recent TikTok trend has people grinning from ear to ear themselves.
The premise is simple: The parent asks the kid to record them dancing to Taylor Swift's "Love Story" with the screen facing away from them (under the guise that the parent dancing needs to see themselves). So instead of recording the parent dancing, it's actually recording the kid's face watching them.
And oh, the love and joy on these kids' faces is so, so sweet to witness. Watch:
@thechavezfamilyy
The end 😭😭 why am I bawling at this trend?! He’s SO CUTE #momsoftiktok #momtok #toddlersoftiktok
That face. OMG.
And check out the encouragement from this little fella:
@themarshhfamily
The end did it for me 🥹😭I birthed such a sweet, loving and encouraging little boy!! #momtok #toddlersoftiktok #taylorswiftchallenge #lovestorychallenge #boymom #toddlermom
Seriously, seeing close-ups of kids' joy should be a daily thing.
@makingthemoffitts
#nationaladoptionmonth #adoptionawareness #thisisadoption #thisisfostercare #adoption #fostercare #makingthemoffitts #lovestorychallenge #taylorswift
Some dads have gotten in on the trend as well. Look at the way this little girl beams at her daddy.
@durbanofamily
Had to jump on the trend! Love this beautiful girl!
Of course, part of the beauty of having kids is you simply never know what they're going to do. While some youngsters gaze lovingly at their parents while they dance, others have a … well … different reaction. Check out this girl's facial expressions:
@haleigh.booth
It’s the side eye at the end for me 😆😂😂😂😂
Hilarious. And because this is the internet, naturally someone had to do the TikTok trend with their dog. Gotta admit, Ellie's toothy grin is pretty darn cute as well.
@elliegoldenlife
This is why I don’t dance 😂
TikTok trends can sometimes be strange, annoying or problematic, but once in a while one comes along that brings people together in surprisingly delightful ways. Seeing people's kids' pure enjoyment watching their parents being silly is simply the best.