Original 'Cosmos' host Carl Sagan describing the magic of books is cosmically inspiring
Long before Neil deGrasse Tyson boarded his Ship of the Imagination, Carl Sagan wowed the universe as the orignal host of "Cosmos" in the '70s and '80s. Here he gives a beautiful explanation of the power of books that shouldn't be forgotten:
What an astonishing thing a book is. It's a flat object made from a tree with flexible parts on which are imprinted lots of funny dark squiggles. But one glance at it and you're inside the mind of another person, maybe somebody dead for thousands of years. Across the millennia, an author is speaking clearly and silently inside your head, directly to you. Writing is perhaps the greatest of human inventions, binding together people who never knew each other, citizens of distant epochs. Books break the shackles of time. A book is proof that humans are capable of working magic.
Carl Sagan describing books. www.youtube.com
- Carl Sagan's Understanding Of The Afterlife Is Both Delicate And ... ›
- Have You Heard The Message Carl Sagan Sent To Mars For Future ... ›
- Carl Sagan Tries To Explain Evolution To An Argumentative Guy ... ›