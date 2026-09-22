Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Only 5 Chuck E. Cheese animatronic bands from 1977 remain in the U.S. Here’s where you can still see them.

They were a staple of Gen X and Millennial childhoods.

By

Emily Shiffer

chuck e cheese, chuck e cheese band, chuck e cheese animatronics, animatronics, animatronic band
Photo credit: Flickr/MissvainAnimatronic band at Chuck E. Cheese.

One place holds core childhood memories for Gen Xers and Millennials: Chuck E. Cheese. From the arcade games to the pizza, Chuck E. Cheese was a kid’s dream in the 1980s and 1990s.

One of the most iconic staples of Chuck E. Cheese that both haunted and fascinated kids and adults alike was the animatronics. The robotic performers put on concerts as the famous five-piece band called Munch’s Make Believe Band.

Technology-wise, the performances were well ahead of their time. Today, a Make Believe Band show is rare because only five Chuck E. Cheese locations in the United States still have the animatronics. (One location also exists in Canada.)

Watch on  YouTube

The history of Chuck E. Cheese animatronics

A fun fact few Chuck E. Cheese fans may know is that Nolan Bushnell, also the co-founder of the gaming company Atari, founded it in 1977. The first location was in San Jose, California, and it was initially called Chuck E. Cheese’s Pizza Time Theatre.

“My kids loved it, but only when there was an organist…I said, ‘Okay. Visual interest while you’re waiting for the pizza, good idea,’” Bushnell shared in an interview with the Smithsonian Institution.

Bushnell was also inspired by Disney, which first launched animatronics in 1961. According to the Chuck E. Cheese fan site ShowBizPizza.com, Bushnell came up with the idea to have animatronics and hired a man named Gene Landrum to make it happen. Landrum hired engineer Larry Emmons and his team at Cyan Engineering.

Bushnell wanted Chuck E. Cheese to be a first-of-its-kind place for interactive entertainment. According to the Saturday Evening Post, it debuted with animatronics that he strategically used to keep families around (and spending more money) on games. The first animatronics were known as “The Pizza Players” and appeared as singing portraits. By the 1980s, characters were positioned on a balcony stage.

The band included five original characters: Chuck E. Cheese, Helen Henny, Mr. Munch, Jasper T. Jowls, and Pasqually P. Pieplate. A number of supporting acts also joined.

Watch on  YouTube

Chuck E. Cheese animatronics locations

According to the chain’s website, the five locations in the United States are in just four states: California, New York, North Carolina, and Illinois. The exact locations are as follows:

  • Northridge, California
  • Nanuet, New York
  • Hicksville, New York
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Springfield, Illinois

There is another location in Willowdale, Ontario, Canada.

In an interview with WBTV, Tea Monfils, assistant manager at the Pineville location near Charlotte, North Carolina, told the news outlet that the animatronics were installed there in 1981. Today, the location draws fans and tourists, who Monfils says have traveled from New Zealand, the Netherlands, and beyond to see the band perform.

“We get a lot of amazement,” Monfils said. “Lots of families come in and are just kind of like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know this was here anymore. This is amazing.’”

Watch on  YouTube

Phasing out animatronics

In 2024, Chuck E. Cheese announced that it would be phasing out its beloved animatronic bands.

In an interview with NBC News, Chuck E. Cheese’s Entertainment CEO David McKillips explained why the company was getting rid of them:

“Of course, if you think about entertainment 47 years ago, it was incredible to have the animatronic band and new music,” he said. “But in reality, the animatronics were getting tired. Kids are consuming entertainment on a digital platform.”

The news drew mixed reactions and some uproar from Chuck E. Cheese fans. In response, Chuck E. Cheese’s Chief Insights and Marketing Officer Mark Kupferman also told PEOPLE, “The adoration of the Chuck E. Cheese brand continues to captivate kids and adults, so it felt great to give fans a bit of our history. We are seeing more demand for our products, new entertainment, and our character so you will continue to see Chuck E. Cheese show up in new formats and new ways outside of our fun centers.”

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

wine, chat, conversation, woman and man, woman in black,
People Skills

Stop struggling with small talk by using the simple ARE method

record, killing me softly, Lori Lieberman, woman, guitar
Pop Culture

She wrote ‘Killing Me Softly’ on a napkin in 1971. It took decades for her to get the credit.

nurses, lunch, lunch break, nurses on steps, medical workers
People Skills

‘I pay for two hour lunches’: Dream boss reveals why he doesn’t care how long you take to eat

embroidery, women
Culture

It took 343 embroiderers in 46 countries 13 years to make one absolutely stunning dress

cats; pets; cat lovers; cat parents; cats on counters; cat butts, pets, animals, humor, funny, science
Pets

6th grader’s science fair project answers age-old question: ‘Do cat buttholes touch everything?’

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
homelessness; homeless; dad; homeless dad; neighbor calls police; parenting; new parents
Dads

Someone called the police on a ‘homeless man with a baby.’ Turns out he’s just a very tired dad.

Jacalyn Wetzel & Upworthy Staff
science, botany, plants, seeds, biodiversity, farming, crops, food supply, experiments, scientists
Nature

In 1879 a scientist buried bottles filled with seeds. Every 20 years, one is dug up and studied.

Evan Porter & Upworthy Staff
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, viral, Australia, celebrity
Pop Culture

Sunbather doesn’t budge when Harry and Meghan’s entourage has to walk around her. She’s the internet’s new hero.

Adam Albright-Hanna & Upworthy Staff
crayons, colors, Crayola, kids coloring
Nostalgia

Crayola has retired just 13 colors in 123 years. The first 8 led to protests.

Cecily Knobler