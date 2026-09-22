Only 5 Chuck E. Cheese animatronic bands from 1977 remain in the U.S. Here’s where you can still see them.

One place holds core childhood memories for Gen Xers and Millennials: Chuck E. Cheese. From the arcade games to the pizza, Chuck E. Cheese was a kid’s dream in the 1980s and 1990s.

One of the most iconic staples of Chuck E. Cheese that both haunted and fascinated kids and adults alike was the animatronics. The robotic performers put on concerts as the famous five-piece band called Munch’s Make Believe Band.

Technology-wise, the performances were well ahead of their time. Today, a Make Believe Band show is rare because only five Chuck E. Cheese locations in the United States still have the animatronics. (One location also exists in Canada.)

The history of Chuck E. Cheese animatronics

A fun fact few Chuck E. Cheese fans may know is that Nolan Bushnell, also the co-founder of the gaming company Atari, founded it in 1977. The first location was in San Jose, California, and it was initially called Chuck E. Cheese’s Pizza Time Theatre.

“My kids loved it, but only when there was an organist…I said, ‘Okay. Visual interest while you’re waiting for the pizza, good idea,’” Bushnell shared in an interview with the Smithsonian Institution.

Bushnell was also inspired by Disney, which first launched animatronics in 1961. According to the Chuck E. Cheese fan site ShowBizPizza.com, Bushnell came up with the idea to have animatronics and hired a man named Gene Landrum to make it happen. Landrum hired engineer Larry Emmons and his team at Cyan Engineering.

Bushnell wanted Chuck E. Cheese to be a first-of-its-kind place for interactive entertainment. According to the Saturday Evening Post, it debuted with animatronics that he strategically used to keep families around (and spending more money) on games. The first animatronics were known as “The Pizza Players” and appeared as singing portraits. By the 1980s, characters were positioned on a balcony stage.

The band included five original characters: Chuck E. Cheese, Helen Henny, Mr. Munch, Jasper T. Jowls, and Pasqually P. Pieplate. A number of supporting acts also joined.

Chuck E. Cheese animatronics locations

According to the chain’s website, the five locations in the United States are in just four states: California, New York, North Carolina, and Illinois. The exact locations are as follows:

Northridge, California

Nanuet, New York

Hicksville, New York

Charlotte, North Carolina

Springfield, Illinois

There is another location in Willowdale, Ontario, Canada.

In an interview with WBTV, Tea Monfils, assistant manager at the Pineville location near Charlotte, North Carolina, told the news outlet that the animatronics were installed there in 1981. Today, the location draws fans and tourists, who Monfils says have traveled from New Zealand, the Netherlands, and beyond to see the band perform.

“We get a lot of amazement,” Monfils said. “Lots of families come in and are just kind of like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know this was here anymore. This is amazing.’”

Phasing out animatronics

In 2024, Chuck E. Cheese announced that it would be phasing out its beloved animatronic bands.

In an interview with NBC News, Chuck E. Cheese’s Entertainment CEO David McKillips explained why the company was getting rid of them:

“Of course, if you think about entertainment 47 years ago, it was incredible to have the animatronic band and new music,” he said. “But in reality, the animatronics were getting tired. Kids are consuming entertainment on a digital platform.”

The news drew mixed reactions and some uproar from Chuck E. Cheese fans. In response, Chuck E. Cheese’s Chief Insights and Marketing Officer Mark Kupferman also told PEOPLE, “The adoration of the Chuck E. Cheese brand continues to captivate kids and adults, so it felt great to give fans a bit of our history. We are seeing more demand for our products, new entertainment, and our character so you will continue to see Chuck E. Cheese show up in new formats and new ways outside of our fun centers.”