Sunbather doesn’t budge when Harry and Meghan’s entourage has to walk around her. She’s the internet’s new hero.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Bondi Beach on April 17, they were surrounded by the usual circus: paparazzi, crowds, bodyguards in matching uniforms, the whole production. One woman lay on her mat in the middle of it all, scribbling in her notebook, wearing sunglasses, and apparently not giving a single thought to any of it.

A TikTok clip posted by News.com.au captured the moment as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked the beach during the final day of their Australian tour. Their entourage had to navigate around her. She did not look up. The royal couple’s eyes tracked her as they passed. She continued writing.

News.com.au summed it up in their caption: “One woman’s complete indifference is peak Bondi attitude.” The clip has since drawn more than 500,000 likes and nearly 7,000 comments on TikTok.

The internet was here for it

The internet agreed enthusiastically. “The level of not giving a f* I dream of achieving,” one commenter wrote. “Peak unbothered,” said another. “Well done to that lady for not giving a damn,” a Facebook commenter added.

Plenty of viewers went further, arguing the crowd was the one out of line. “No hate to Harry and Meghan, but she was there first,” one commenter wrote. “She’s not obligated to move for anyone, not even royalty.” Others said a walkabout across a public beach was bound to run into a few towels. The coda that made the story perfect: a TikTok commenter recognized the woman as her sister and revealed she thought the crowd had gathered around an actor.

The visit itself was a quieter affair than Harry and Meghan’s 2018 Australian tour, when they were still working royals and the reception was considerably more ceremonial. That 16-day trip through Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand was timed around the Invictus Games in Sydney, and Bondi was on the itinerary then too. The couple kicked off their shoes, sat on the sand with a surf group that promotes mental health, and fans cheered them on.

This trip included stops to support volunteer first responders at the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club, a Masterchef Australia appearance, and promotion of Meghan’s As Ever lifestyle brand. The Guardian described it as less a royal tour than something else entirely.

What the trip was really about

One woman on a beach mat seems to have agreed. A spokesperson had described the trip as “private, business and philanthropic engagements,” and the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet, reportedly stayed home. The Sussexes arrived in Melbourne on a commercial flight, and on April 14 they visited the Royal Children’s Hospital, where Meghan also served lunch at a shelter for women experiencing homelessness and family violence.

Harry attended an Invictus Australia reception at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra the next day. The Sydney leg included a ticketed “Girls’ Weekend” retreat featuring Meghan, with tickets reportedly running roughly A$2,700 to A$3,200. Critics questioned the cost of police security and whether the couple was cashing in on their titles. The Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club, where they met volunteer first responders, is Australia’s oldest surf life saving club, founded in 1907.

This article originally appeared in April. It has been updated.