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A man lost track of his late dad’s beagle for 10 years. Then a Florida rescue scanned her microchip.

Becker assumed his late father’s dog lived out her life in Maryland.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

Animals, pets, rescue dog
Photo credit: andrew brown via UnsplashRepresentative image of an older Beagle.

Chris Becker’s father had a beagle named Rosie. After his father died more than a decade ago, Rosie stayed with Becker’s father’s girlfriend in Maryland. Over the years, however, Becker lost touch with the girlfriend and the dog.

This summer, a rescue shelter in Florida called him.

Cindy Mucciaccio, president of iHeart Dog Rescue, told WPLG Local 10 that a woman had contacted the rescue about a dog someone had given her. “She wanted to surrender it because she couldn’t keep her,” Mucciaccio said. The rescue took Rosie in, and her microchip led them to Becker.

Watch on  YouTube

He’d assumed she was still in Maryland, and nobody knows yet how she ended up in Hollywood, Florida, about a 15-hour drive away.

Rosie is 12 now, and he almost didn’t know her. “I initially didn’t recognize her because her face is so gray, [but] when I saw those eyes, I recognized those eyes,” Becker said.

Animals, pets, rescue dog
Representative image of an older Beagle relaxing on a porch. Photo credit: andrew zorotoo’s Images via Canva.

He flew down and met her at Cool Cuts in Pompano Beach. “I was really excited to see her, especially knowing where she just came from, and someone obviously took care of her. She’s happy,” he said.

Becker is going back to Maryland with two dogs. In addition to Rosie, he also adopted Storm, who arrived at the shelter emaciated. Storm still needs a lot of care, but he and Becker bonded right away.

“Thanks also to Chris for adopting Storm. May he be healed of his present condition. Wishing him the best and happy years ahead!” one YouTube commenter wrote under the station’s video.

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