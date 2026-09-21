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63-year-old woman shares daily positive affirmations on her porch. Here are 5 to perk up your day.

She’s the new best part of waking up.

By

Heather Wake

morning affirmations, positive news, inspiring
Photo credit: all images from @modoesmore via Instagram, used with permissionMaureen "Mo" Fitzgerald is the new best part of waking up.

Sometimes, all it takes to turn our day around is a kind smile and a friendly word. For months, 63-year-old Maureen Fitzgerald has been providing just that. 

Every morning, no matter what, Fitzgerald has posted a video of herself offering an encouraging affirmation. Statements like:

“Remember: Positivity attracts positivity.” 

“Let’s make Monday worth remembering this week.”

“When you wake up with determination, you go to sleep with satisfaction.”

“Just showing up is half the win.”

“Appreciate those around you.”

What makes Fitzgerald’s affirmations special 

As she always shows up with a cup of joe, many of Fitzgerald’s messages end up being coffee-themed. In one clip, for example, she says. “Don’t forget, the grind includes Tuesdays and always some good coffee.” In another, she shares, “Here’s to a new day, and a fresh pot of coffee, and a happy heart.”

Even those of us who prickle at the sound of affirmations can attest that Fitzgerald, affectionately nicknamed “Mo” by her growing fanbase, imbues her morning mantras with down-to-earth charm, making them easy to digest. As easy to digest as a perfect cup of coffee, even. 

“I mean, I’m not a holy roller; I’m not even a good Catholic,” Fitzgerald shared with Today. “But, you know what? I watched the sun come up, and I thank God for it. It’s that simple.”

It’s that simple, consistent sense of hope that people come back for, day in and day out. 

As one viewer put it, “you’re like bumpers on a bowling alley keeping me outta the gutter. Thanks, Maureen!”

How it all began

Mo’s contagious optimism became a coping mechanism after her husband, a Vietnam vet, became “very, very, very sick” because of kidney cancer. As she shared with Today, to “be strong” for her kids during this difficult period, Mo deliberately started “thinking good things” each morning over her coffee. Somehow she was inspired to share this ritual with others online, and the rest is history. 

Through it all, she has learned: “You don’t realize how many people don’t have somebody to say ‘good day’ to.”

We can all help each other to have a better day

Being a source of inspiration for someone doesn’t require having all the answers, performing any grandiose gestures, or even feeling cheerful every minute of the day. Often, it just means finding the simplest way to put a little more hope and kindness out into the world. 

When we make a habit of lifting others up, we may find ourselves in higher spirits, too. 

So, whether you’re having a difficult morning or feeling ready to take on the world, there’s always an opportunity to pass along a little optimism. 

As Mo would say, “Have a great day, enjoy your coffee.”

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