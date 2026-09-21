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Ontario teen says he’ll live in ‘modular home’ invention for a year to prove it can end homelessness

He’s already invented a wooden car.

By

Erik Barnes

By

Upworthy Staff

ideas, homelessness, prodigy, social work, solutions
Photo credit: @ribalzebian on InstagramRibal Zebian is going to test a house he designed by living in it for a year.

Ribal Zebian, a student from the city of London in Ontario, Canada, made headlines in 2025 for building an electric car out of wood, and earned a $120,000 scholarship from it. Now, he’s in the news again for something a little different. Concerned with homelessness in his hometown, Zebian got to work creating a different kind of affordable housing made from fiberglass material. In fact, he’s so confident in his idea that the 19-year-old plans on living in it for a year to test it out himself.

Currently an engineering student at Western University, Zebian was concerned by both the rising population of the unhoused in his community and the rising cost of housing overall. With that in mind, he conjured up a blueprint for a modular home that would help address both problems.

Here’s what the home is actually made of

Zebian’s version of a modular home would be made of fiberglass panels and thermoplastic polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam. He chose those materials because he believes they can make a sturdy dwelling in a short amount of time, specifically in just a single day.

“With fiberglass you can make extravagant molds, and you can replicate those,” Zebian told CTV News. “It can be duplicated. And for our roofing system, we’re not using the traditional truss method. We’re using actually an insulated core PET foam that supports the structure and structural integrity of the roof.”

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And they don’t have to look boring either

Zebian also believes these homes don’t have to be purely utilitarian. They can also offer attractive design and customizable features to make them personal and appealing.

“Essentially, what I’m trying to do is bring a home to the public that could be built in one day, is affordable, and still carries some architecturally striking features,” he said to the London Free Press. “We don’t want to be bringing a house to Canadians that is just boxy and that not much thought was put into it.”

Zebian plans to put his modular home prototype to the test by living inside of a unit for a full year, with the hope of working out any and all kinks before approaching manufacturers.

“We want to see if we can make it through all four seasons: summer, winter, spring, and fall,” said Zebian. “But that’s not the only thing. When you live in something that long and use it, you can notice every single mistake and error, and you can optimize for the best experience.”

He’s clear about what this can and can’t do

While Zebian knows that his modular homes aren’t a long-term solution to either the homelessness or housing crisis, he believes they could provide an inexpensive option to help people get the shelter they need until certain policies are reformed so the unhoused can find affordable permanent dwellings.

Zebian’s proposal and experiment could inspire others to help, too. If you wish to lend a hand to the unhoused community in your area in the United States, but don’t know where to look, you can find a homeless shelter or charity near you through here. Whether it’s through volunteering or through a donation, you can help make a difference.

This article originally appeared in January. It has been updated.

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