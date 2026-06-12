A 19-yr-old built a beautiful tiny home on her parents’ property. More young people are following suit.

Who says young people aren’t buying homes anymore? Sure, single-family homes in prestigious suburbs might be out of reach for many Gen Zers now, but micro-apartments, RVs, and tiny homes are rapidly growing in popularity.

There’s no shortage of creative solutions to the housing affordability crisis, and even very young adults are getting in on the opportunities.

Teen shows off ‘rent free’ tiny home—with an assist from Mom and Dad

YouTuber and social media influencer Annie Rose was recently featured on the YouTube channel Tiny House Giant Journey and given the chance to show off her new tiny house.

Rose says she briefly moved away from home and tried renting an apartment, but “realized very quickly that it didn’t feel permanent enough. It was a lot of money leaving me and it didn’t feel like I was investing toward my future.”

That’s when her parents offered her some space on their property on which to build her own home.

“I don’t pay rent. I can steal my parents’ milk and eggs whenever I want. And it’s truly such a luxury, and it’s a lot better than renting,” she says.

The plans for the house actually came from Etsy, Rose says, which included a loft bed, a kitchen, a living room, and a dining room—all tiny, of course. She says the whole process only took a few months to complete.

Overall, the 300 square foot home cost $45,000 to build. The cozy, well-utilized space is homey and perfect for a young adult getting their life started.

Video goes viral

The tour has racked up over a million views on YouTube, and commenters have been quick to chime in. Many pointed out that not everyone has the luxury of parents who own this much land, but a majority were happy for Rose that she had the opportunity to make a sensible decision for her future:

“This is a luxury most people can’t have, it’s a true blessing you’ve got there!”



“Sounds great. Having emotional, physical and financially supportive parents creates that. Lucky you.”

“I see how much is possible when you have not only financially stable, but emotionally and mentally stable parents. Life is so much harder without that to fall back on. It’s good she has that kind of privilege and has used it in a wholesome way.”

“This is something all parents should do for their children. What a blessings it is to not have to worry about expensive rent or mortgage.”

Living on family land is becoming increasingly popular

Rose is not alone in rethinking the traditional house-buying process that was instilled to some degree in Gen Xers and Millennials, and especially in the generations before them.

Not only is America dealing with a massive shortage of homes, but the scarcity and other economic factors are driving prices way out of reach. Some experts say housing costs are growing at about 2.5 times the speed of wages, and have been for decades.

Boomers didn’t have this problem. Housing was generally much more affordable for them, and, as such, many have accrued property wealth into their older years—as well as land. It’s one big reason ADUs, or Accessory Dwelling Units, are soaring in popularity.

With the price of a new single family home soaring to outrageous levels, more and more Americans are building tiny homes, granny flats, and other small structures for elderly family members and boomerang kids—that’s young adult children who have returned home after a stint living independently, like Rose.

While not everyone is as fortunate as Rose to have the resources to build their own home and the free land on which to live, Rose’s video reflects an increasingly common story. Houses are too expensive for a majority of people, and so other solutions have popped up by necessity. Luckily, zoning laws have loosened up in many areas of the country to accommodate more and more of this inter-generational living.

Young people can and should use every possible advantage they can find, especially when the results are so financially responsible—and, let’s face it, adorable.