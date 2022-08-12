+
Woman surprises her nanny after 25 years. First she doesn't recognize her, then it's pure joy.

Some bonds last a lifetime.

@eddiehindy/Upworthy/Instagram

A surprise reunion between a nanny and the girls she cared for 25 years ago is bringing people to tears.

Nannies get some odd representation in popular culture, from Fran Drescher's lovable obnoxiousness in "The Nanny" to Emma Thompson's mysterious oddities in "Nanny McPhee." Families who employ nannies are also frequently portrayed as distant, out-of-touch, wealthy snobs with horribly unruly children—which can certainly be the case sometimes, but not always or even most of the time.

The reality is a wide variety of families hire help to care for children for a wide variety of reasons. And often the bonds that children form with their nannies can be wonderful, loving connections that last a lifetime.

A video of a woman surprising the nanny who helped raise her 25 years ago shows how strong and true that love can be.

The video shows the woman approaching her former nanny, Rufina, at the Publix where she was working. The woman greets Rufina and she responds politely, but is clearly a little confused about why this stranger is coming up and hugging her.

Then the moment of recognition hits, and well, you're probably going to want to grab a tissue before you watch:

I'm not the only one who's a mess here, right? Those long hugs tell a whole story all by themselves. And seeing her meet the kids of the kids she helped raise? Oof.

The people who show us love during our formative years never really leave us. And on the flip side, it's a special honor to play an integral role in child's life, and it's it's always lovely to see what they grow into.

Commenters shared how the video reminded them of their own nanny experiences.

"I was a nanny over 25 years ago in London and I can still feel those kids in my arms, in my soul.. 💞
This video is amazing! 🤗☀️"

"I have been a nanny for 40 years and even though I don’t babysit my favorite little girl anymore after watching her from 3 months to 2 1/2 years old , we are like family and I stayed with them for 10 days in February and little Addy ( who is 5 1/2 now ) came and stayed with us for 2 weeks last month and we FaceTime just about every day. They live 8 hours away and it’s too far. I miss her a lot but so blessed that my husband and I are like grandparents to her and she calls us Mama and Papa. 😍"

"This makes me want to reach out to the family I worked for when I was a nanny 😢."

"This makes me cry 😭😭😭 also because the beautiful boy I cared for as a nanny was taken away by cancer so I’ll never get this kind of reunion with him as an adult 😞😫 would have done anything too see him as a man with a family of his own ❤️. My first son is named after him ❤️ being a nanny can really make you part of the family and love the kids like your own."

"Listen, these are HER grandkids and that’s that! 😩😭😩"

"Proof love and family have no boundaries. Love builds families."

Love builds families, indeed. What a beautiful reminder that the human heart know no time or distance and the connections we make with others can last a lifetime.

