Ms. Rachel shares a controversial parenting hack that makes mornings so much easier

Recently, more and more people have been craving a closer connection to the food on their table. They want to know where it's coming from and how it's made. It's no longer just about filling our bellies; it's about nourishing our bodies and caring for our planet. This keen interest has sparked a growing desire for transparency and sustainable practices in the food industry.
Enter Crowd Cow, the brainchild of a group of individuals who asked a simple yet pivotal question: where does our meat come from? What started as a quest for answers morphed into an innovative platform that bridges the vast gap between diligent farmers and conscious consumers. Now, thanks to them, securing ethically sourced meats that align with your values is just a click away. It’s not only a win for you but for small farmers and the environment, too.
You know that saying, "You are what you eat?" Well, that rings true when it comes to Crowd Cow's spectacular range of meats and seafood.
They offer beef that's not just good but genuinely exceptional. We're talking 100% grass-fed cows that spend their days grazing in lush pastures, offering meat that's lean, healthy, and packed with flavor. And if you fancy something a little different, there are pasture-raised options, where the cows enjoy a natural grain diet. Either way, it's all about quality and taste that stands a cut above the rest.
Next, Crowd Cow's selection of heritage breed pork includes renowned varieties like Kurobuta and Berkshire. It’s rich in flavor, straight from farms that prioritize ethical practices across generations of farming families. And don't overlook their natural pork options, a testament to genuine care and quality.
And let's not forget about chicken. We're talking birds that live the good life, roaming freely in grassy fields and nibbling on nature's bounty. These chickens aren't just happier; they are nutrient-rich, brimming with vitamins A, D, and E, not to mention the boost in omega-3s.
You'll also find a treasure trove of seafood options. Whether it's wild-caught fish that bring the freshness of the open sea to your plate or sustainably farmed varieties that support the environment and fishing communities, you're guaranteed a delightful seafood experience.
One of Crowd Cow's most notable achievements is its role as a pioneer in introducing Japanese Wagyu beef to the United States. Wagyu, renowned for its intense marbling, buttery texture, and unmatched flavor, is a coveted delicacy in Japan. However, Crowd Cow's bold vision and unwavering commitment to quality led to the democratization of this extraordinary meat. The company's determination to bring Japanese Wagyu right to your front door has forever altered the American culinary landscape.
Crowd Cow sources their products from independent family farms and cooperatives around the world. They're not just partners; they are a part of the Crowd Cow family, working hand-in-hand to bring you the crème de la crème of meat and seafood. And it's all hormone and antibiotic-free.
Crowd Cow rolls up their sleeves and takes care of the nitty-gritty stuff like marketing and logistics, letting the farmers focus on what they do best – nurturing their animals and the environment. It's a beautiful friendship that makes the world (and our dinner tables) better, one bite at a time!
You’re the boss of your own box! Crowd Cow lets you call the shots on your deliveries, including when and how often you want your box of goodies to land at your doorstep.
Plus, you pick the exact cuts and types of meat you want for each shipment. It’s like building a food playlist of all your favorite songs for your dinner table.
And don't you worry about getting caught in rigid plans because changing your mind is no biggie. Whether it's tweaking the delivery date or swapping products, they've got you covered. It’s all about making sure your food vibes match your schedule without a hitch. It’s easy and stress-free, just the way food shopping should be!
When it comes to going green, Crowd Cow has it covered. Their packaging is earth-friendly and won't just pile up in some landfill. They use materials you can recycle or compost, which means you're being a superhero for the planet each time you order.
But it doesn't stop there. Crowd Cow works with the farming community, helping them to thrive and keeping the environment happy and healthy. Their collaboration with environmentally conscious producers across the globe ensures that the land, water, and everything around it stays vibrant and bountiful. So, you’re not just getting the finest food but also giving back to the community and the planet.
With Crowd Cow, you're never going to be stuck wondering how to cook that awesome cut of meat you just got. They offer tons of cooking resources right on their website. From mastering the art of cooking Japanese Wagyu to whipping up delightful dishes with the freshest seafood, they have your back, making sure you become the superstar chef of your home!
They also offer an amazing referral program where you can share the love (and some yummy goodness) with friends and family. Picture this: you share a special link with your buddy, and they get a neat discount on their first order. But here's the best part: you get rewarded too, with some credit to your account. It’s a foodie’s dream come true, where sharing the love brings joy (and more delightful eats) to everyone involved!
Crowd Cow is bringing that future to your doorstep and bridging the gap between you and conscientious producers. It's not just a meal you enjoy; it's a movement towards a more transparent and respectful food industry.
So, why wait? Dive right in and be a part of this flavorful revolution. Visit Crowd Cow’s website, explore the exciting range of products, and perhaps make room in your freezer for your first delivery. It's not just a purchase; it's a pledge towards better, more ethical food choices. Let's eat better together!