Family

Ms. Rachel shares a controversial parenting hack that makes mornings so much easier

"I’m doing my best, and so are you."

ms. rachel, parenting hacks, songs for littles
via Msrachelforlittles/TikTok and 100 Files/Pexels

Ms. Rachel shares her bedtime parenting trick.

Ms. Rachel is a YouTube sensation with over 6.5 million followers on her “Songs for Littles” channel. She is also a former preschool teacher and the mother of a 4-year-old son and a 21-month-old toddler.

The music educator revealed one of her parenting tricks on TikTok recently, and although it’s clever, it’s caused some debate on the platform. “I dress my little boy for school at night,” Ms. Rachel revealed. “We put on a nice new shirt (and) sweatpants — super comfy, great for jammies. And then, when he wakes up, we throw on sneakers."

“Someday, I’ll teach him to wake up for school and get dressed,” she continued. “That will be a very good thing to teach. But I can’t do that right now. And that’s OK. I’m doing my best, and so are you. And I love you.”

@msrachelforlittles

Whats your favorite tip or trick? We love this for us rn #moms #toddlermom #toddlersoftitkok #msrachel

Getting a 4-year-old ready for school in the morning is tough, especially when you also have a toddler. So, taking one of the big steps — getting dressed — out of the equation should make mornings much more manageable. However, some parents had a problem with Ms. Rachel’s routine.

"Please don’t teach mums to be lazy and send there kids in smelly creased clothes they deserve to sleep in comfortable pj shirt...," one angry commenter wrote.

But Ms. Rachel assured her fans that her son doesn’t “get sweaty” and that “there’s been no issues with wrinkly clothes.” The vast majority of moms defended their favorite preschool teacher. "I like how so many people are questioning the woman raising our kids. I love you so much Ms. Rachel," Alexis Jaclyne wrote.

"Success is finding what works for you. Not following arbitrary rules. Love it!" Boo wrote. "All kids can benefit from this. they can sleep in, and it makes mornings so smooth," Karla Nava added.

From Your Site Articles
parenting
Joy

Unlikely couple falls in love after man rents woman’s spare room as an Airbnb

The funny thing about love is that the person we fall in love with, more often than not, we run into by accident. Another strange twist is that the love of our life is likely to show up when we least expect it.

The following story, which feels like the promise of a hit rom-com, comes courtesy of a twist of fate created by the World Cup and an Airbnb.

In 2013, after six years of battling an illness, Ana was living in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Having been financially drained by years of being sick, she invested the last of her money to buy two bunk beds and convert one of her bedrooms into an Airbnb for small groups of friends.

The Airbnb was a last-ditch effort to pay her rent and medical bills. A year later, the modest investment grew into a success, Ana’s health began to return, and the World Cup, one of the largest sporting events in the world, was coming to Rio.

To take advantage of the soccer fanatics flocking to the Cidade Maravilhosa (Marvelous City), Ana and her roommate, Fabio, turned a half room in their apartment into an Airbnb rental to give tired soccer fans a place to sleep.

“Though it was a small (pantry!) room, we added a bunk bed and listed two beds on Airbnb. One day after the listing went live, we had tons of requests for ‘Fabio’s Pantry,’” she shared. “It was fully booked for the entire World Cup period except for one week in July.”

Around this time, Ana was feeling well enough to go on her first vacation in years and took a quick trip to Uruguay. Just before she left, Ana received a reservation from a man named "Darko B." for the only unbooked days in July.

“I have always been a big fan of the movie ‘Donnie Darko’ and thought it was a strange coincidence, but didn't think anything of it,” Ana wrote. “I accepted the request, let him know I would not be there for check-in and Fabio would care for him until I was back the following week.”

travel
Family

A letter to my mother-in-law who spoiled my sons

"It's pointless to dwell on regrets, but I often think about how I had it all wrong. I was so wrong in how I perceived your generosity."

Tina Platamura


You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything.

Tina Platamura

A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck.

I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while trying to make sure you didn't spoil my children. I thought you would turn them into “selfish brats" by giving them everything they wanted. I thought they might never learn to wait, to take turns, to share, because you granted their wishes as soon as they opened their mouths and pointed.

This company bridges the gap between farmers and your dinner table

Crowd Cow delivers sustainable, ethically sourced meats right to your door.

Recently, more and more people have been craving a closer connection to the food on their table. They want to know where it's coming from and how it's made. It's no longer just about filling our bellies; it's about nourishing our bodies and caring for our planet. This keen interest has sparked a growing desire for transparency and sustainable practices in the food industry.

Enter Crowd Cow, the brainchild of a group of individuals who asked a simple yet pivotal question: where does our meat come from? What started as a quest for answers morphed into an innovative platform that bridges the vast gap between diligent farmers and conscious consumers. Now, thanks to them, securing ethically sourced meats that align with your values is just a click away. It’s not only a win for you but for small farmers and the environment, too.

A Unique Selection of Meats and Seafoods

You know that saying, "You are what you eat?" Well, that rings true when it comes to Crowd Cow's spectacular range of meats and seafood.

They offer beef that's not just good but genuinely exceptional. We're talking 100% grass-fed cows that spend their days grazing in lush pastures, offering meat that's lean, healthy, and packed with flavor. And if you fancy something a little different, there are pasture-raised options, where the cows enjoy a natural grain diet. Either way, it's all about quality and taste that stands a cut above the rest.

Next, Crowd Cow's selection of heritage breed pork includes renowned varieties like Kurobuta and Berkshire. It’s rich in flavor, straight from farms that prioritize ethical practices across generations of farming families. And don't overlook their natural pork options, a testament to genuine care and quality.

And let's not forget about chicken. We're talking birds that live the good life, roaming freely in grassy fields and nibbling on nature's bounty. These chickens aren't just happier; they are nutrient-rich, brimming with vitamins A, D, and E, not to mention the boost in omega-3s.

You'll also find a treasure trove of seafood options. Whether it's wild-caught fish that bring the freshness of the open sea to your plate or sustainably farmed varieties that support the environment and fishing communities, you're guaranteed a delightful seafood experience.

A World of Wagyu

One of Crowd Cow's most notable achievements is its role as a pioneer in introducing Japanese Wagyu beef to the United States. Wagyu, renowned for its intense marbling, buttery texture, and unmatched flavor, is a coveted delicacy in Japan. However, Crowd Cow's bold vision and unwavering commitment to quality led to the democratization of this extraordinary meat. The company's determination to bring Japanese Wagyu right to your front door has forever altered the American culinary landscape.

Sourcing and Standards

Crowd Cow sources their products from independent family farms and cooperatives around the world. They're not just partners; they are a part of the Crowd Cow family, working hand-in-hand to bring you the crème de la crème of meat and seafood. And it's all hormone and antibiotic-free.

Crowd Cow rolls up their sleeves and takes care of the nitty-gritty stuff like marketing and logistics, letting the farmers focus on what they do best – nurturing their animals and the environment. It's a beautiful friendship that makes the world (and our dinner tables) better, one bite at a time!

Customizable Recurring Shipments

You’re the boss of your own box! Crowd Cow lets you call the shots on your deliveries, including when and how often you want your box of goodies to land at your doorstep.

Plus, you pick the exact cuts and types of meat you want for each shipment. It’s like building a food playlist of all your favorite songs for your dinner table.

And don't you worry about getting caught in rigid plans because changing your mind is no biggie. Whether it's tweaking the delivery date or swapping products, they've got you covered. It’s all about making sure your food vibes match your schedule without a hitch. It’s easy and stress-free, just the way food shopping should be!

Sustainability at Its Core

When it comes to going green, Crowd Cow has it covered. Their packaging is earth-friendly and won't just pile up in some landfill. They use materials you can recycle or compost, which means you're being a superhero for the planet each time you order.

But it doesn't stop there. Crowd Cow works with the farming community, helping them to thrive and keeping the environment happy and healthy. Their collaboration with environmentally conscious producers across the globe ensures that the land, water, and everything around it stays vibrant and bountiful. So, you’re not just getting the finest food but also giving back to the community and the planet.

Joining the Crowd Cow Family

With Crowd Cow, you're never going to be stuck wondering how to cook that awesome cut of meat you just got. They offer tons of cooking resources right on their website. From mastering the art of cooking Japanese Wagyu to whipping up delightful dishes with the freshest seafood, they have your back, making sure you become the superstar chef of your home!

They also offer an amazing referral program where you can share the love (and some yummy goodness) with friends and family. Picture this: you share a special link with your buddy, and they get a neat discount on their first order. But here's the best part: you get rewarded too, with some credit to your account. It’s a foodie’s dream come true, where sharing the love brings joy (and more delightful eats) to everyone involved!

Learn More

Crowd Cow is bringing that future to your doorstep and bridging the gap between you and conscientious producers. It's not just a meal you enjoy; it's a movement towards a more transparent and respectful food industry.

So, why wait? Dive right in and be a part of this flavorful revolution. Visit Crowd Cow’s website, explore the exciting range of products, and perhaps make room in your freezer for your first delivery. It's not just a purchase; it's a pledge towards better, more ethical food choices. Let's eat better together!

Joy

An 8th grader challenged a teacher to a dance-off between exams and she delivered

All the right moves.

@McClainEducates/Twitter

Florida teacher Yolanda Turner engaged 8th grade students in a dance-off.

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Teachers deserve all the kudos, high fives, raises, accolades, prizes and thanks for everything they do. Even if they just stuck to academics alone, they'd be worth far more than they get, but so many teachers go above and beyond to teach the whole child, from balancing equations to building character qualities.

One way dedicated educators do that is by developing relationships and building rapport with their students. And one surefire way to build rapport is to dance with them.

A viral video shared by an assistant principal at Sumner High School & Academy in Riverview, Florida shows a group of students gathered around one student as he challenges a teacher to a dance-off.

teacher dance-off

These THC seltzers are redefining relaxation

Bring a refreshing twist to your chillout routine with Cycling Frog cannabinoid-infused seltzers.

THC is a natural compound derived from cannabis. It is well known for its ability to promote relaxation and ease stress. As a result, the compound has garnered attention as more people seek natural methods to unwind. And a company called Cycling Frog is leading the way by cleverly infusing THC into refreshing seltzers to provide a modern, enjoyable way to experience its soothing benefits.

Cycling Frog isn’t just about selling a beverage; they are promoting a lifestyle of calm and enjoyment. With every can of their seltzer, they offer an invitation to a new form of relaxation. Through their innovative products, Cycling Frog aims to bring a refreshing twist to your chillout routine, making relaxation more accessible and enjoyable in our busy lives.

The Cannabinoid Revolution

The trend of cannabinoid-infused seltzers is catching on, and it's easy to see why. These fizzy drinks are packed with the soothing powers of THC, making relaxation just a sip away. Unlike other cannabis products, these seltzers are light, refreshing, and easy to enjoy, whether you're at a social gathering or unwinding after a long day.

Cycling Frog offers a range of cannabinoid-infused seltzers designed for modern lifestyles. They've taken the traditional route of cannabis consumption and fizzed it up into a fun, accessible experience. With every can, you get not just a thirst-quencher but a delightful way to ease the day's stress. Their seltzers are a testament to how cannabis consumption has evolved to fit into our daily routines seamlessly. It's about enjoying the moment, finding calm amidst the chaos, and doing it in an enjoyable way.

Cycling Frog Variety: Something For Everyone

With several different options, Cycling Frog has a flavor and cannabinoid mix for everyone.

  • Ruby Grapefruit THC Seltzer: Tartly sweet with the perfect amount of citrus.
  • Wild Cherry THC Seltzer: Winner of the 2023 LA Spirits "High Spirits" Silver Medal
  • Black Currant THC Seltzer: Tantalizingly sweet and tart.
  • Passionfruit THC Light Seltzer: Provides a smooth, mellow high.
  • Lemon THC Light Seltzer: Only 20 calories per can.
  • Guava Passionfruti THC Seltzer: A taste of tropical serenity in every sip.

Cycling Frog makes sure there's a seltzer for every moment. Whether you're in the mood for something fruity, floral, or exotic, there’s a fizzy companion waiting. Each seltzer has its unique cannabinoid profile, catering to different preferences. It's all about choice and enjoying a tailored sipping experience.

Tasting the Tranquility

Sipping on a Cycling Frog seltzer is like taking a mini-vacation. The bubbles dance on your tongue while the flavors take you on a journey. Whether it’s the tangy kick of Ruby Grapefruit THC or the sweet, floral notes in Lemon Light, each sip is a new experience. And then, the calm sets in as the THC works its magic, helping your muscles relax and your mind quiet down.

It’s not just a drink; it’s a ticket to tranquility. The taste teases your senses, and the relaxation soothes your spirit. With Cycling Frog, you’re not just quenching your thirst; you’re also nurturing your soul.

Sustainable and Quality Production

Cycling Frog takes pride in their sustainable farming practices. They ensure their hemp is grown with care, keeping Mother Earth happy. But it's not just about growing; it's about testing too. They want to ensure what's in the can is pure goodness, so they thoroughly test their products.

Their process shows respect for both nature and the consumer. By choosing sustainable farming, they're saying yes to a healthier planet. And with their strict testing, they ensure the quality of every fizzy sip. So, when you pop open a can of Cycling Frog seltzer, you're not just tasting relaxation; you're also sipping on a brand's promise of quality and sustainability.

Ordering Made Easy

Getting your hands on a can of Cycling Frog seltzer is a breeze. Head over to their website, browse through the fizzy goodness, and pick your favorites. They've got a variety, so you're likely to find something that tickles your fancy.

Once you've made your choice, pop them into your cart and check out. Keep an eye out for special offers; they love treating their customers to cool deals. Before you know it, a box of bubbling relaxation will be coming to your doorstep, ready to add a sparkle of calm to your day.

Learn More

Stepping into the world of relaxation with Cycling Frog seltzers is like opening the door to chill vibes. Each can is packed with flavors that play a sweet tune and cannabinoids that ease the day's stress.

So, why wait? Give Cycling Frog seltzers a try, and allow yourself to experience relaxation in a fun, fizzy way. It's not just about sipping a drink; it's about enjoying a moment of calm crafted carefully for you. With a can of Cycling Frog by your side, tranquility is just a sip away! Click here to learn more.

Joy

American family in Japan gets the sweetest note from their new non-English-speaking neighbor

Kindness can open the best doors.

Photos via Theresa52 Reddit posts

US family gets the sweetest note from their neighbor in Japan.

The way we come across long-lasting friendships is often unexpected. But when you're part of a military family. You learn to grab hold of the good people you meet and carry those friendships across states and oceans. You mark your friendships based off of what base you were stationed at when you met them and know those friendships can withstand just about anything because they've been tried.

So for an American family stationed in Japan, there was no doubt at least one lifelong friendship would be made. It just may have been surprising that the friend wasn't affiliated with the military. Instead, the friend was an older Japanese man who didn't speak English and lived next door to the young family in Yokosuka, Japan.

But this isn't the first time this unique story went viral. In 2013, Reddit user Theresa52 posted a picture of a note that she received from her neighbor-turned-friend. People loved the letter and sweet story attached. Theresa explained that after moving to their new neighborhood in Japan, she and her husband passed out beer and chocolate to their neighbors. A few hours later, they met, Hiroshi Yamashita, their new neighbor and one of the recipients of their gift.

kindness
Education

Correcting these 7 body language mistakes could make you instantly more likeable

Body language isn't always intuitive, and we may be making a negative first impression without meaning to.

Charisma on Command/YouTube

Here are some simple ways to improve your body language in social situations.

You might be the most awesome person in the world—kind, thoughtful, pleasant, funny—and still not make a good first impression on people. The immediate, unconscious judgments our brains make based on body language aren't always accurate, but they happen whether we want them to or not.

First impressions are especially hard for people who struggle with social anxiety or with understanding the nuances of social interactions. When we're nervous, our body language can misrepresent us, making us appear to be more closed off and less approachable than we might be if we were feeling like our true, relaxed selves.

Thankfully, there are some specific ways we can consciously shift our body language to avoid people getting a wrong first impression.

communication
