+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Family

Mom's hilarious 'mom police' skits have mothers everywhere nodding and chuckling

The items she pulls out of her 'Molice' vest are perfection.

tiktok, humor, parenting, motherhood
@bmackwrites/TikTok

The "Molice" steps in when parents could use a little help.

Parenting is a long, tough gig no matter how you slice it. And if we don't approach the process with a healthy amount of humor, it's even harder. Being able to laugh about the pitfalls and woes of parenting is one of the keys to not losing your everlovin' mind as you strive to raise good humans.

Enter Bridgett Mack, mom, author, motivational speaker, pastor's wife … and friendly neighborhood "Molice" officer.

Practically every parent wishes they had someone on speed dial who could help us when we are at our wits' end or when our offspring are doing something we don't know how to handle. Someone with some kind of authority, who had the power and skill to convince our children to cease their tomfoolery. Someone these kids might listen to when they've tuned mom and dad out.

An officer of the peace in the parenting sense, if you will.

That's why Mack's mom police—or Molice, as she calls it—skits have gained a following on TikTok. Decked out in a Molice vest stocked with a two-way radio, a stationery pad, a dozen or so pairs of backup glasses, a spatula, a face roller, a fan and more, Mack plays the role to perfection.

Watch her pull over a speeding teen:

@bmackwrites

The Molice (mom police) pulls over speeding teen.

"The Molice knows everything." Yes. Yes. This is the kind of help we need.

How about calling in help for the teen who won't clean their room?

@bmackwrites

Episode 2: Teen won’t clean room #molice #bmackwrites

Her giggle at the end gets me every time.

The Molice does investigations as well, and hoo boy, is she thorough.

@bmackwrites

The Elders are still traumatized from Keisha’s last boyfriend. They have asked me to her current boyfriend before deciding on whether or not, he can attend the family Christmas party.

(There's a Part 2 and Part 3 as well.)

If only parents really could call in the Molice when we want to get to the bottom of something or need a little help straightening out our kiddos. Can we make this a real thing, please, Mama Mack?

From Your Site Articles
parenting humor
Education

A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.

The school assignment was intended to spark debate and discussion — but isn't that part of the problem?

Trameka Brown-Berry/Facebook

A school assignment asked for 3 "good" reasons for slavery.

This article originally appeared on 01.12.18


It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework.

Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.

And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Keep ReadingShow less
Health

You don't have to take a class to learn CPR. Learn the basics with this 2-minute video.

CPR is a life skill everyone needs to know.

Cincinnati Children's/YouTube

You don't need your own mannequin to learn CPR at home.

When 24-year-old Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field after a tackle on live television, millions of people were concerned. As the Buffalo Bills' quick-thinking assistant trainer began to perform CPR, many feared they had witnessed his death.

Thankfully, CPR began immediately, which likely saved Hamlin's life and may have prevented long-term damage from lack of oxygen to the brain and other vital organs. CPR saves lives. According to the American Heart Association, receiving CPR immediately in an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest event doubles or triples a person's chance of survival.

The key is acting fast when a person shows signs of cardiac arrest, and the key to acting fast is to know what you're doing. That's why everyone should know how to perform CPR.

Keep ReadingShow less
Education

A mom was frustrated that there weren't shows for kids with developmental delays. So, she made one herself.

Ms. Rachel has taken the internet by storm with her show geared toward educating parents and toddlers.

Today 3rd Hour YouTube Screenshot

Mom couldn't find a show for children with developmental delays.

If there's one thing a determined parent will do, it's make sure their kid is getting their needs met. Even if that means they have to reinvent the wheel to do it. Rachel Griffin Accurso, or as parents across TikTok and YouTube know her, Ms. Rachel, found herself without any real options for additional resources to help her toddler who was diagnosed with a speech delay.

Accurso was looking for a developmentally appropriate show for her son but she wasn't having any luck. That's when she decided to take her teaching degree and get to work on creating her own show. It became a family business when she teamed up with her husband, Broadway composer Aron Accurso, who has been there every step of the way. He's even in the episodes singing along.

"Songs for Littles" has infiltrated homes across America. If you have a toddler and internet access, you've likely heard of it. The show has more than a billion views on YouTube. Yes, that's billion, with a "B." Ms. Rachel also has more than 19 million likes on TikTok and has speech pathologists everywhere singing her praises.

Keep ReadingShow less
ms. rachel
Joy

Australian town's literary treasure hunt creates a 'magical' way to encourage kids to read

The mom who started it wanted to help get kids away from screens.

Braidwood Hidden Books/Facebook

Kids are encouraged to read a book and pass it along!

As wholesome and nourishing an activity as reading is, it has a hard time competing against screens for a child’s attention. However, some communities are bringing new life to reading by encouraging kids to embark on an interactive, never-ending literary treasure hunt.

In Braidwood, a small town in New South Wales, Australia, kid-friendly titles like “Goosebumps” and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" are sealed in plastic bags then hidden around town, ready to be found in unsuspected places like shop windows, trees and nearby parks.

Inside the bag, in addition to the book, is a piece of paper that reads:

“You are the lucky finder of this book. Read it, enjoy it, and then hide it again for someone else to enjoy. Please reuse this bag. Add your name inside the cover and let’s see how many can find it!”

Keep ReadingShow less
kids
Science

Report shows the ozone layer is rapidly repairing itself faster than anyone imagined

The world came together in to solve the problem. Let's do it again.

via NASA

Snapshot of the Antarctic ozone hole.

There are many reasons to worry about climate change's effects and whether the world’s leaders are brave enough to make the bold decisions necessary to abate the growing crisis. But a new report from the United Nations shows that when people come together and follow the science, it’s possible to stop environmental disasters before they happen.

An executive assessment from the UN has found that the hole in the Earth’s ozone layer is on track to be completely healed within the next two decades. If current policies remain in place, the ozone layer should recover to 1980 levels by around 2066 in the Antarctic, 2045 in the Arctic and 2040 throughout the rest of the world.

The hole was first discovered by scientists in 1985 above Antarctica and it caused immediate worry. According to Discover magazine, the ozone layer acts as the planet’s sunscreen and without it, we’d be exposed to harmful ultraviolet rays that cause skin cancer and cataracts. The radiation is also harmful to marine life and plants and would cause a major disruption to the world’s food supply.

Keep ReadingShow less
ozone layer
Joy

27-year-old who died of cancer left behind final advice that left the internet in tears

"Don't feel pressured to do what other people might think is a fulfilling life. You might want a mediocre life and that is so OK."

Photo courtesy of Remembering Holly Butcher/Facebook used with permission.

Holly Butcher left behind her best life advice before she passed away at 27.

This article originally appeared on 01.08.18


The world said goodbye to Holly Butcher, a 27-year-old woman from Grafton, Australia.

Butcher had been battling Ewing's sarcoma, a rare bone cancer that predominantly affects young people. In a statement posted on Butcher's memorialized Facebook account, her brother, Dean, and partner, Luke, confirmed the heartbreaking news to friends.

"It is with great sadness that we announce Holly's passing in the early hours of this morning," they wrote on Jan. 4, 2018. "After enduring so much, it was finally time for her to say goodbye to us all. The end was short and peaceful; she looked serene when we kissed her forehead and said our final farewells. As you would expect, Holly prepared a short message for you all, which will be posted above."

Butcher's message, which Dean and Luke did, in fact, post publicly shortly thereafter, has brought the internet to tears.

Keep ReadingShow less