Minnesota couple, both 99, celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary

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Betty and Kermit Eastman have a love story for the ages—and history books. The couple from St. Cloud, Minnesota are both 99 years old and recently celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on June 6, 2026.

They celebrated the milestone anniversary at Talamore Senior Living, where they live together.

Childhood sweethearts, their sweet love story began when Betty and her family moved into Kermit’s neighborhood in Thief River Falls, Minnesota during her sophomore year in high school.

“I remember one time her dad said to her, ‘I wonder what that Eastman boy is doing walking up and down the sidewalk,’” Kermit told WCCO CBS News, after he noticed Betty, “girl next door.”

“She was so handy, she was right across the street,” Kermit jokingly shared with St. Cloud Live.

The Eastman’s get married

Betty also took interest in Kermit.

“He had a lawn mowing business when he was real young,” she told the news outlet.

Kermit left high school early to join the Navy during World War II. While serving on the U.S.S. Mullaney, the ship was hit by a Japanese kamikaze pilot.

“We lost quite a few guys, about 20 I think,” he shared.

The couple spent two years apart, and they wrote each other to stay in touch. When Kermit returned home, they had a small wedding ceremony, per St. Cloud Live. Together, the couple then finished high school, with Kermit adding, “My senior year, I was married!”

Starting a long life together

The couple attended college, and afterwards settled in St. Cloud where Kermit served as a school superintendent. They went on to have two children, and are now: grandparents to five grandchildren, great grandparents to 11 great-grandchildren children, and great-great grandparents to three great-great grandkids.

Their marriage has seen many ups and downs. Betty battled both thyroid and breast cancer.

“Every couple has events that they wish didn’t happen, like when Betty was diagnosed with cancer, but we still have good memories that happen every day,” Kermit told St. Cloud Live.

Their 80th anniversary is their “Oak Anniversary.”

“Oak is a pretty solid tree,” Kermit said to WCCO.

The 80th anniversary is extremely rare. WCCO noted that only one couple in the United States each year make it to the milestone. Even more rare, only one couple in every six million globally makes it to 80 years together.

The couple shared their marriage advice that has kept their relationship strong throughout the years.

“Just don’t keep secrets and be honest,” Betty said. Kermit added, “Tell it like it is. Just live every day. Every day is a gift.”

Kermit also told St. Cloud Live, “I’ve loved her since I met her.”

Viewers react

Betty and Kermit’s amazing love story touched viewers who wished them well in the video’s comment section:

“Makes me so happy to see they’re both so sharp minded at 99!”

“Awww Kermit and Betty 💕💕 May God continue to bless you guys!!! ♥️♥️♥️✨”

“Wow!! Now that’s an accomplishment 👏”

“How adorable! Happy anniversary!”

“This is beautiful ❤.”

“What an awesome milestone!!! I’ve seen 50 even 65 yrs but that is quite a marital accomplishment!!!! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!”