Marriage counselor uses viral ‘Love on the Spectrum’ moment to explain triggers in relationships

Some of it is the time we’re living in. Some of it is remembering who we are.

Since the Orion spacecraft launched, sending the four astronauts of the Artemis II mission around the Moon, people have been grabbing tissues left and right. This particular space mission has evoked profound emotions in us collectively, but why? What is it that has us feeling it all so deeply?

I’m not a psychologist or a sociologist; I’m just a human joining my fellow humans in the cryfest. But that human identity sits at the heart of the why question, so here are nine reasons I’ve observed that people are getting emotional over Artemis II.

“A Setting Earth” taken on the Artemis II mission. (Photo credit: NASA)

We desperately need something good and wholesome right now

Let’s just acknowledge this one upfront. In too many ways, the world has felt like a horror circus in recent years, and many people have lost a bit of faith in humanity. We need some solid reminders that we’re actually okay, and Artemis II is full of them.

Apollo and Artemis unite our past with our future

The name Artemis holds poetic significance. In Ancient Greek mythology, Artemis was Apollo’s twin sister as well as the goddess of the moon, the hunt, wild places, and childbirth. The original lunar missions being named Apollo and the modern missions being named Artemis is a beautiful hat-tip to that ancient history, as well as a nod to this mission carrying the first woman to circle the moon.

The Artemis II mission feels like a bridge between our past and our future.

“The pairing of Apollo and Artemis is more than poetic,” writes Samantha Mathewson for Space.com. “In mythology, the twins balance day and night, or sun and moon. In spaceflight, Apollo represents what humanity has already accomplished, while Artemis represents what comes next.”

It reminds us of how far we’ve come, both literally and figuratively

Like others before them, the astronauts of Artemis II took some legacy keepsake items into space. Among them is a one-inch square piece of fabric from the Wright Flyer, the plane the Wright brothers used in their first successful flight in 1903.

The significance of that tiny piece of fabric can’t be overstated. To fly through the air above Earth’s surface was a major milestone in human history. Did the Wright brothers imagine us going this far from Earth when they had just figured out how to get us off the ground?

Innovation and progress require imagination, so they probably did imagine it. Just as the women who worked on the Apollo lunar program probably imagined women becoming astronauts one day.

Christina Koch becoming the first woman to fly around the Moon isn’t the only sign of progress for women in the Artemis mission, though. Women played critical roles in the Apollo program as well, but they were smaller in number and not really visible to the public. Now we have this:

LOOK AT HOW MANY WOMEN THERE ARE 🥹 https://t.co/wdNVWNvTFo — Jasmine 🌌🔭 (@astro_jaz) April 7, 2026

It reminds us how small but special we are

Earth may feel big to us, but in the context of the universe, our planet is infinitesimally tiny. And yet, we are here, eight billion individuals making our home on this little blue marble.

Pilot Victor Glover delivered an impromptu message on Easter that reminds us of the unique reality of being human on planet Earth:

“You guys are talking to us because we’re in a spaceship really far from Earth. But you’re on a spaceship called Earth that was created to give us a place to live in the universe, in the cosmos.

Maybe the distance we are from you makes you think what we’re doing is special. But we’re the same distance from you, and I’m trying to tell you—just trust me—you are special. In all of this emptiness—this is a whole bunch of nothing, this thing we call the universe—you have this oasis, this beautiful place that we get to exist together.“

Shifts the perspective a bit, doesn’t it?

The naming of the Moon crater ‘Carroll’ hit us right in the heart

If someone were to cry over just one part of this mission, it would likely be this moment when the astronauts asked Mission Control to name a Moon crater after Commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll, who died of cancer in 2020:

Crater Carroll. A bright spot on the Moon that her kids can look up to and see Mom. What an incredible tribute.

Historic space missions are big deals. These astronauts represent all of humanity as we collectively breach new frontiers. And yet, it’s the personal relationships, our individual loved ones, the bonds of family and friendship that make us what and who we are as humans. This moment just beautifully highlighted the human in humanity, forever linking the personal with the universal.

It’s healing something in Gen X kids who watched the Challenger disaster live

There have been many space shuttle launches since 1986, but few have seen the widespread excitement and attention that Artemis II has received leading up to it. Perhaps that’s why so many Gen Xers who remember watching the Challenger explode as children were nervous to watch the launch and held our breath until the astronauts were safely out of the atmosphere.

OMG, you get it. I was watching with my son and almost started crying when the two boosters separated cleanly. I had tears well up. I told him I have serious PTSD when it comes to red rockets with boosters. 🙁 — Mr. Texas (@Agisuticaeagis) April 2, 2026

It may sound like an overstatement to call it PTSD, but watching a school teacher and astronauts we’d all been following on TV for months blow up on a live broadcast had an impact on our psyches. The shock and horror of it all, with none of the adults prepared to handle it, left a mark.

I was a news photographer in Lake Charles, La., on my day off, watching it on TV. I spent the rest of the day chasing debris and stories throughout East Texas.



I didn't breathe until after the first separation.



Until now, I didn't realize how deeply that scarred me. — Zedediah Grimm (@ZedGrimm) April 2, 2026

Seeing a hyped launch become a successful launch and watching all the heartwarming footage from the shuttle feels healing in some way.

It taps our sense of awe

Being amazed by something outside ourselves is one of the best parts of being human. (It also happens to be incredibly good for our mental health.)

Awe comes in many forms. At the launch of Artemis II, we saw it in the childlike excitement of BBC Science Editor Rebecca Morelle as she witnessed the shuttle take off firsthand.

But awe is often quiet and introspective. The photos we’ve seen from the astronauts on board the Orion have provided a view that we rarely get to see. Only when courageous humans launch themselves into space and look out a window do we get to see our world and our Moon this way.

Hello, Moon. It’s great to be back.



Here’s a taste of what the Artemis II astronauts photographed during their flight around the Moon. Check out more photos from the mission: https://t.co/rzM1P0QbOl pic.twitter.com/6jWINHkDLh — NASA (@NASA) April 7, 2026

Taking a few moments to sit in awe of space and our place in it can be an emotional experience. Awe-inspired existential tears are good tears.

It reminds us of what we’re capable of

Humanity has always had its ups and downs, and they often happen at the same time. But science advancements, when done for the greater good and collective progress, are some of our biggest ups. This mission is a reminder of what we can do when we work together on innovating and creating instead of conquering and destroying.

It reminds us we are one

“This is an opportunity to remember where we are, who we are, and that we are the same thing,” Victor Glover said in his Easter message. “And that we got to get through this together.”

There are no words. pic.twitter.com/W7JRAN8JeJ — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) April 5, 2026

We really are the same thing. Looking at Earth from space, there are no neatly drawn lines. There are no borders, no nations, nothing actually dividing us but rivers, oceans, and mountains.

Of course, we are complex people with diverse cultures, languages, and identities. But seeing Earth from afar makes these differences seem far less significant. Certainly, they don’t seem worth killing one another over.

Do you ever wonder how future history books will treat this time period we’re living in? What will they teach and what will they leave out? How will they analyze us? How will we be remembered?

Will they know how we collectively wept over the naming of a Moon crater? Or will that detail—the one that defines us more than any war or conflict ever could—be omitted?

I hope the beauty and humanity we’ve witnessed in this mission are remembered in the story of who we were, because it really is the best of who we are.